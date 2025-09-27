TLDR Hypervault vanishes after $3.6M drained, funneled via Tornado Cash $3.6M exit scam? Hypervault disappears, funds laundered through Tornado Hypervault rug pull drains $3.6M, exits with Tornado Cash cover-up Users lose $3.6M as Hypervault vanishes, funds mixed via Tornado Cash Hypervault collapse: $3.6M stolen, social media erased, Tornado used Hypervault, a decentralized finance platform, has [...] The post Hypervault Vanishes: $3.6M Drained in Suspected Rug Pull appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Hypervault vanishes after $3.6M drained, funneled via Tornado Cash $3.6M exit scam? Hypervault disappears, funds laundered through Tornado Hypervault rug pull drains $3.6M, exits with Tornado Cash cover-up Users lose $3.6M as Hypervault vanishes, funds mixed via Tornado Cash Hypervault collapse: $3.6M stolen, social media erased, Tornado used Hypervault, a decentralized finance platform, has [...] The post Hypervault Vanishes: $3.6M Drained in Suspected Rug Pull appeared first on CoinCentral.

Hypervault Vanishes: $3.6M Drained in Suspected Rug Pull

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/27 00:36
Octavia
VIA$0.0151+2.02%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%

TLDR

  • Hypervault vanishes after $3.6M drained, funneled via Tornado Cash
  • $3.6M exit scam? Hypervault disappears, funds laundered through Tornado
  • Hypervault rug pull drains $3.6M, exits with Tornado Cash cover-up
  • Users lose $3.6M as Hypervault vanishes, funds mixed via Tornado Cash
  • Hypervault collapse: $3.6M stolen, social media erased, Tornado used

Hypervault, a decentralized finance platform, has disappeared after approximately $3.6 million in user assets were withdrawn and funneled through Tornado Cash. The assets were initially bridged from Hyperliquid to Ethereum, swapped into Ether, and nearly 752 ETH was deposited into the privacy tool. The platform’s website, X account, and Discord channel are now offline, prompting suspicions of a planned exit scam.

PeckShield, a blockchain security firm, first detected the unauthorized transactions, which involved bridging assets to Ethereum and converting them into ETH. This action was followed by transfers into Tornado Cash, a service often linked to fund obfuscation. The abrupt takedown of Hypervault’s digital presence added urgency to the alarm raised by analysts and users.

The deleted social media accounts include the X handle @hypervaultfi, while the once-active Hypervault documentation is no longer accessible. Community members, including the user “HypingBull,” had warned earlier about inconsistencies in the team’s audit claims. However, despite external red flags, activity continued on the platform until the final hours.

ETH Movement Suggests Pre-Planned Attack

The stolen assets, totaling around $3.6 million, were swiftly moved from the Hyperliquid network to Ethereum using a bridge service. These funds were then converted into ETH and transferred in batches to Tornado Cash, indicating a calculated attempt to obscure origins. PeckShield confirmed that approximately 752 ETH reached the mixer service.

Such behavior aligns with standard patterns in decentralized finance scams, especially rug pulls where project teams disappear after draining funds. Tornado Cash’s anonymity features make tracing fund destinations nearly impossible, fueling the belief that recovery is unlikely. The sequence of events from withdrawal to coin mixing occurred within hours, showing a coordinated effort.

Despite the suspicious movement, Hyperliquid itself remains operational and unaffected by Hypervault’s collapse.The broader ecosystem now faces scrutiny over its project vetting process. Hypervault’s disappearance has already dented confidence in associated platforms using the HyperEVM framework.

Audit Irregularities and TVL Claims Questioned

Hypervault had marketed itself as an “unmanaged” yield optimization platform offering automated strategies and high annual returns. It advertised compounding vaults, keeper-bot harvesting, and modular strategies across lending and liquidity pools. It claimed yields reached as high as 95% for its native token, HYPE, attracting over 1,100 users.

Community members questioned the developers’ audit statements, which named Spearbit, Pashov, and Code4rena as partners. Upon inquiry, Pashov denied any involvement, and Code4rena listed no active audits for Hypervault. These inconsistencies prompted warnings from users who began withdrawing funds ahead of the shutdown.

According to DefiLlama, Hypervault had about $5.9 million in total value locked before the incident. Some now argue that this figure may have been inflated to lure more participants. The abrupt exit and the lack of communication suggest this could be one of the largest rug pulls seen on HyperEVM this year.

 

The post Hypervault Vanishes: $3.6M Drained in Suspected Rug Pull appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China has launched a direct trade investigation targeting Mexico, after the Latin American country announced aggressive new tariffs on Chinese exports. The decision came Thursday, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would probe not only Mexico’s 50% tariff on Chinese cars, but also a list of other new trade measures. The same day, China […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09518-0.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+1.74%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:07
Partager
Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.555+0.17%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+1.74%
Union
U$0.010355-7.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:17
Partager
From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

What if the next big crypto moonshot is already in liftoff mode, and still flying under the radar? That hunger to spot the new meme coin to watch before everyone else is real. Investors chase the next viral token like it’s a ticket to space. Meme coin culture thrives on hype, viral community energy, and […]
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.07777-7.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02193-0.27%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002331+5.09%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

MoonBull’s Best Crypto Presale Now Live – $3K to $739K With 24,540% ROI as Dogecoin and FLOKI Rally

Crypto Market Defies Predictions as Trends Shift