HypervaultFi accused of rug pull after draining $3.6M

HypervaultFi, one of the recently promoted high-yield vaults on Hyperliquid, seems to have rug-pulled its depositors. On-chain data showed withdrawals of $3.6M, while the HypervaultFi site and social media have been wiped out. The coins moved from the HyperEVM ecosystem into Ethereum, with the funds immediately mixed on Tornado Cash. Moreover, on-chain data showed the exploiter managed to gain 752 ETH after bridging the funds.  #PeckShieldAlert #Rugpull? We have detected an abnormal withdrawal of ~$3.6M worth of cryptos from @hypervaultfi. The funds were bridged from #Hyperliquid to #Ethereum, swapped into $ETH, and then 752 $ETH was deposited into #TornadoCash. pic.twitter.com/mHQLPYXvzS — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) September 26, 2025 The X account @hypervaultfi has been nuked, and the former promotional links lead to a non-existent site. The funds have been taken from active Hyperliquid traders, who nevertheless chose a vault promising higher yields.  The special vaults promised up to 76% annualized yield on stablecoins and up to 95% for HYPE liquidity. Just before crashing, the protocol had around 1,100 depositors, with $5.86M in total value locked, based on DeFiLlama data.  If the vaults were not artificially inflated, this would be among the biggest rug pulls and losses through Hyperliquid vaults. Until now, most of the rapid pool drains were the result of risky trading and aggressive whale positions.  The rug pull arrived as Hyperliquid was facing the highest levels of competition from other perp DEXs and ecosystems.  HypervaultFi did not affect the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem HyperEVM and Hyperliquid remain safe, though still containing inherent vault risk. Previous cases of drained vaults or aggressive trading have not been compensated, as depositing into vaults is a personal risk of crypto finance.  The vault was drained of HYPE tokens, which were then moved through DeBridge and sold, as the main draining wallet reveals. The Hyperliquid community warned that the rug pull event was not a sign that the leading perpetual DEX was inherently flawed.  For now, the rug pull on the high-risk vault has not further undermined HYPE, as the token still traded around $42.53 after the attack.  Hypervault promised point farming, airdrop Hypervault was behaving as a usual DeFi app, communicating with its supporters until the last minute. The project shared long-term plans for lowering the yield and becoming more sustainable.  HypervaultFi even promised to launch a token before the end of the year. One of the project’s founders, 0xnick, mentioned the product was still in the early stages and had a long development ahead. Users were also encouraged to use other HyperEVM protocols like Hyperlend and HyPurrFi to farm points.  Just before the rug pull, the protocol was preparing for its first official audit, creating a reputation of safety. However, analysts noted that the reported auditors did not even know about the project, raising the first red flags.  Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM has prepared to expand its ecosystem with new points and airdrop projects. The current list of projects is spread across several tiers, and point farming may contain varying levels of risk. Hypervault was not among the tracked projects, and mostly relied on its high-yield strategy. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.HypervaultFi, one of the recently promoted high-yield vaults on Hyperliquid, seems to have rug-pulled its depositors. On-chain data showed withdrawals of $3.6M, while the HypervaultFi site and social media have been wiped out. The coins moved from the HyperEVM ecosystem into Ethereum, with the funds immediately mixed on Tornado Cash. Moreover, on-chain data showed the exploiter managed to gain 752 ETH after bridging the funds.  #PeckShieldAlert #Rugpull? We have detected an abnormal withdrawal of ~$3.6M worth of cryptos from @hypervaultfi. The funds were bridged from #Hyperliquid to #Ethereum, swapped into $ETH, and then 752 $ETH was deposited into #TornadoCash. pic.twitter.com/mHQLPYXvzS — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) September 26, 2025 The X account @hypervaultfi has been nuked, and the former promotional links lead to a non-existent site. The funds have been taken from active Hyperliquid traders, who nevertheless chose a vault promising higher yields.  The special vaults promised up to 76% annualized yield on stablecoins and up to 95% for HYPE liquidity. Just before crashing, the protocol had around 1,100 depositors, with $5.86M in total value locked, based on DeFiLlama data.  If the vaults were not artificially inflated, this would be among the biggest rug pulls and losses through Hyperliquid vaults. Until now, most of the rapid pool drains were the result of risky trading and aggressive whale positions.  The rug pull arrived as Hyperliquid was facing the highest levels of competition from other perp DEXs and ecosystems.  HypervaultFi did not affect the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem HyperEVM and Hyperliquid remain safe, though still containing inherent vault risk. Previous cases of drained vaults or aggressive trading have not been compensated, as depositing into vaults is a personal risk of crypto finance.  The vault was drained of HYPE tokens, which were then moved through DeBridge and sold, as the main draining wallet reveals. The Hyperliquid community warned that the rug pull event was not a sign that the leading perpetual DEX was inherently flawed.  For now, the rug pull on the high-risk vault has not further undermined HYPE, as the token still traded around $42.53 after the attack.  Hypervault promised point farming, airdrop Hypervault was behaving as a usual DeFi app, communicating with its supporters until the last minute. The project shared long-term plans for lowering the yield and becoming more sustainable.  HypervaultFi even promised to launch a token before the end of the year. One of the project’s founders, 0xnick, mentioned the product was still in the early stages and had a long development ahead. Users were also encouraged to use other HyperEVM protocols like Hyperlend and HyPurrFi to farm points.  Just before the rug pull, the protocol was preparing for its first official audit, creating a reputation of safety. However, analysts noted that the reported auditors did not even know about the project, raising the first red flags.  Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM has prepared to expand its ecosystem with new points and airdrop projects. The current list of projects is spread across several tiers, and point farming may contain varying levels of risk. Hypervault was not among the tracked projects, and mostly relied on its high-yield strategy. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

HypervaultFi accused of rug pull after draining $3.6M

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/26 18:30
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,934.66-0.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016586+3.92%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.25+3.50%
1
1$0.008562-29.64%

HypervaultFi, one of the recently promoted high-yield vaults on Hyperliquid, seems to have rug-pulled its depositors.

On-chain data showed withdrawals of $3.6M, while the HypervaultFi site and social media have been wiped out. The coins moved from the HyperEVM ecosystem into Ethereum, with the funds immediately mixed on Tornado Cash. Moreover, on-chain data showed the exploiter managed to gain 752 ETH after bridging the funds. 

The X account @hypervaultfi has been nuked, and the former promotional links lead to a non-existent site. The funds have been taken from active Hyperliquid traders, who nevertheless chose a vault promising higher yields. 

The special vaults promised up to 76% annualized yield on stablecoins and up to 95% for HYPE liquidity. Just before crashing, the protocol had around 1,100 depositors, with $5.86M in total value locked, based on DeFiLlama data

If the vaults were not artificially inflated, this would be among the biggest rug pulls and losses through Hyperliquid vaults. Until now, most of the rapid pool drains were the result of risky trading and aggressive whale positions. 

The rug pull arrived as Hyperliquid was facing the highest levels of competition from other perp DEXs and ecosystems. 

HypervaultFi did not affect the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem

HyperEVM and Hyperliquid remain safe, though still containing inherent vault risk. Previous cases of drained vaults or aggressive trading have not been compensated, as depositing into vaults is a personal risk of crypto finance. 

The vault was drained of HYPE tokens, which were then moved through DeBridge and sold, as the main draining wallet reveals. The Hyperliquid community warned that the rug pull event was not a sign that the leading perpetual DEX was inherently flawed. 

For now, the rug pull on the high-risk vault has not further undermined HYPE, as the token still traded around $42.53 after the attack. 

Hypervault promised point farming, airdrop

Hypervault was behaving as a usual DeFi app, communicating with its supporters until the last minute. The project shared long-term plans for lowering the yield and becoming more sustainable. 

HypervaultFi even promised to launch a token before the end of the year. One of the project’s founders, 0xnick, mentioned the product was still in the early stages and had a long development ahead. Users were also encouraged to use other HyperEVM protocols like Hyperlend and HyPurrFi to farm points. 

Just before the rug pull, the protocol was preparing for its first official audit, creating a reputation of safety. However, analysts noted that the reported auditors did not even know about the project, raising the first red flags. 

Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM has prepared to expand its ecosystem with new points and airdrop projects. The current list of projects is spread across several tiers, and point farming may contain varying levels of risk. Hypervault was not among the tracked projects, and mostly relied on its high-yield strategy.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,382.79-1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36-0.82%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17993+0.59%
Boom
BOOM$0.007671-2.26%
Solana
SOL$196.78-0.82%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000514-4.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001169-0.76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises