PANews reported on September 28th that the Hyper Foundation announced that Hypurr NFTs have been deployed to the HyperEVM and distributed without user minting. A total of 4,600 NFTs were created, with 4,313 allocated to Genesis Event participants, 144 to the Hyper Foundation, and 143 to core contributors. The contract address is 0x9125E2d6827a00B0F8330D6ef7BEF07730Bac685. The HyperEVM, launched in February 2025, supports reading and writing HyperCore state and actions, using HyperBFT consensus for bidirectional communication between Core and the EVM. Applications such as LSTs, lending, and vault tokenization have already emerged. Holding and use of these NFTs are subject to the Hypurr NFT Terms and License.

Hypurr NFTs have been deployed to HyperEVM and distributed

Par : PANews
2025/09/29 00:00
PANews reported on September 28th that the Hyper Foundation announced that Hypurr NFTs have been deployed to the HyperEVM and distributed without user minting. A total of 4,600 NFTs were created, with 4,313 allocated to Genesis Event participants, 144 to the Hyper Foundation, and 143 to core contributors. The contract address is 0x9125E2d6827a00B0F8330D6ef7BEF07730Bac685. The HyperEVM, launched in February 2025, supports reading and writing HyperCore state and actions, using HyperBFT consensus for bidirectional communication between Core and the EVM. Applications such as LSTs, lending, and vault tokenization have already emerged. Holding and use of these NFTs are subject to the Hypurr NFT Terms and License.

