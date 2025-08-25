I Got Scammed Out Of Nearly $100K. Con Artists Are Everywhere— Here’s How To Spot Them: TV Producer

Johnathan Walton, a producer for hit reality shows like “Shark Tank” and a former news reporter, thought he was helping out his best friend who was facing temporary money problems. It turns out, she actually was an elaborate con artist who scammed him out of close to $100,000. After being initially dismissed by police, he took matters into his own hands. Walton tapped into his journalist roots and began his own investigation, which ultimately resulted in his con artist being found guilty of defrauding him. Johnathan Walton, author of “Anatomy of a Con Artist,” joined “Forbes True Crime” to talk about his book, which details how to spot a scammer so the same thing doesn’t happen to you.

Watch the full interview above.