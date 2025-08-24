‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot New On Streaming This Week, Report Says

2025/08/24
Scene from “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

I Know What You Did Last Summer — the hit horror movie reboot starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Madelyn Cline — is reportedly coming to digital streaming this week.

I Know What You Did Last Summer premiered in theaters on July 18. The summary for the reboot of the 1997 horror movie classic reads, “When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.

“A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer … and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

Prinze and Hewitt are back as Ray Bronson and Julia James from the 1997 version of I Know What You Did Last Summer. Cline, Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon play the group of friends.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, I Know What You Did Last Summer is expected to debut on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Aug. 26, When to Stream reported.

While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that Sony Pictures Entertainment, the studio behind I Know What You Did Last Summer, has not announced or confirmed the release of the movie on digital streaming and it is subject to change.

When I Know What You Did Last Summer arrives on PVOD, it will be available for purchase for $24.99, a pre-order listing on Prime Video indicates. Since digital rentals are typically $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent I Know What You Did Last Summer for $19.99 for a 48-hour period.

In addition to Prime Video, I Know What You Did Last Summer will be available to rent or purchase on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home and YouTube.

Freddie Prinze Jr. Was Hooked By The Fresh Take On His And Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Characters In ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

In a Zoom conversation about I Know What You Did Last Summer the day the film arrived in theaters in July, Freddie Prinze Jr. admitted that at first, he wasn’t keen on the idea of reprising Ray Bronson for the new film.

However, when director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson told him how Ray and Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Julie James dealt with the trauma from the horrific events 30 years prior in much different ways “and it either makes that individual or it breaks that individual.”

“I liked what Jennifer had to say, so she pitched me the movie, which was wild and has a ton of secrets and spoilers and things like that, and I honestly knew before even the script was written that I was attached to the movie,” Prinze recalled.

“Her vision was so clear on how to bring in this new generation, but still pay, not just homage, but respect to the original cast to have them be a major part of the new story,” he added. “We were not just appearing in cameos to help sell the movie, so I loved her idea.”

Still playing in theaters, I Know What You Did Last Summer has earned $32 million in North American ticket sales and nearly $31.2 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $63.2 million. The film had an $18 million production budget before prints and advertising, reported The Numbers.

Rated R, I Know What You Did Last Summer is expected to arrive on PVOD on Tuesday.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/08/23/i-know-what-you-did-last-summer-reboot-new-on-streaming-this-week-report-says/

