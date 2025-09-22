I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story

Traditional lending depends on banks, paperwork, and trust in centralized institutions. To borrow money, you need a credit history, you fill in endless forms, and you wait for approval. Depositors rely on banks to manage risk, set interest rates, and decide who gets access to liquidity. The system is slow, opaque, and full of middlemen who take their cut. DeFi lending flips this model. Instead of banks, protocols set the rules. Instead of clerks, smart contracts execute them automatically. Instead of credit scores, collateral (usually in crypto) secures the loan. And instead of waiting days or weeks, users can borrow or deposit in minutes, directly from their wallets. Oracles feed real-time market prices into the contracts, ensuring that loans remain properly collateralized. For borrowers, this means instant liquidity without selling long-term crypto holdings. For depositors, it means earning yield on idle assets without relying on a bank’s decision. The trade-off? Risk is managed differently. If collateral value drops, liquidation happens automatically. Transparency is high, but responsibility shifts onto the user: you control your funds, but you also carry the risks. DeFi lending is still young and volatile, but it shows what finance looks like when code replaces clerks. It removes friction and opens access globally, yet it also demands awareness and caution. In short: fewer middlemen, more control, faster access — and new risks you need to understand before diving in.Traditional lending depends on banks, paperwork, and trust in centralized institutions. To borrow money, you need a credit history, you fill in endless forms, and you wait for approval. Depositors rely on banks to manage risk, set interest rates, and decide who gets access to liquidity. The system is slow, opaque, and full of middlemen who take their cut. DeFi lending flips this model. Instead of banks, protocols set the rules. Instead of clerks, smart contracts execute them automatically. Instead of credit scores, collateral (usually in crypto) secures the loan. And instead of waiting days or weeks, users can borrow or deposit in minutes, directly from their wallets. Oracles feed real-time market prices into the contracts, ensuring that loans remain properly collateralized. For borrowers, this means instant liquidity without selling long-term crypto holdings. For depositors, it means earning yield on idle assets without relying on a bank’s decision. The trade-off? Risk is managed differently. If collateral value drops, liquidation happens automatically. Transparency is high, but responsibility shifts onto the user: you control your funds, but you also carry the risks. DeFi lending is still young and volatile, but it shows what finance looks like when code replaces clerks. It removes friction and opens access globally, yet it also demands awareness and caution. In short: fewer middlemen, more control, faster access — and new risks you need to understand before diving in.

I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/22 13:13
At some point, I needed extra funds, but selling bitcoin was not an option — that would mean locking in a loss.

I was looking for a way to keep my position while still getting access to liquidity. The solution was right there in my EMCD account.

There is a service called OnLock: you use BTC as collateral and receive USDT for temporary use. The whole process took about 15 minutes. Here’s how it worked for me.

Why Liquidity Services Are Trending

At the 0xConnect festival, there was a lot of discussion about platforms where crypto can be used as collateral. The idea is simple: you don’t sell bitcoin or ether; you leave them as collateral and receive USDT.

==Your assets remain with you, while the stablecoins can be used right away — withdrawn, used in services, or circulated.== Unlike traditional financial solutions, there’s no paperwork, credit history checks, or long waiting periods.

That’s exactly why I wanted to test OnLock in practice with EMCD.

How DeFi lending works vs. traditional banks

Step One: Choosing the Terms

Everything is straightforward in the personal account. I could see my collateral in BTC, the available amount in USDT, and term options: 7, 14, 30, or 60 days.

The system displayed a fixed fee — in my case, equal to 17% annually — plus the daily calculation and the total amount for the selected term.

After adding BTC as collateral and setting the parameters, a “Receive” button appeared, and ==within 15 minutes== the USDT was in my balance.

Choosing the terms

Step Two: Understanding LTV and Risk

One of the key parameters in OnLock is LTV (Loan-to-Value). It shows what portion of your BTC value you can access in USDT.

The lower the LTV, the lower the risk of liquidation. If BTC falls in price, LTV rises, and vice versa. That’s why it’s safer to keep some buffer.

Liquidation happens if the LTV exceeds 95%. In that case, the system uses part of the collateral to close the position.

The advantage with EMCD is that you get notifications and a 5-day grace period. This gives time to add more collateral or return part of the funds in advance. In other words, you stay in control of the risk instead of just watching the price move.

Understanding LTV and risk

Step Three: Returning USDT and Unlocking BTC

You can close the position at any time. It’s enough to return the USDT plus the platform fee — and your BTC is released immediately.

Usually, this takes less than an hour since assets are stored in cold wallets. If there are no funds available, the system closes the position automatically at the market rate, but only after the term and the 5-day grace period expire.

Step Four: How to Use USDT

Once liquidity access is arranged, ==USDT can be used right away==. EMCD offers several options: move funds into Coinhold, EMCD’s reward service, with reward levels of up to 14% annually (depending on market conditions), or withdraw through P2P.

Final Thoughts: My OnLock Experience

OnLock by EMCD is a practical way to access funds without selling core assets. It works as a collateral-based liquidity model but stands out with simple terms, transparent fees, and timely notifications.

I received USDT in 15 minutes, kept my BTC, and could manage my risks flexibly.

For comparison: Arch, YouHodler, and Compound offer similar services, but their Trustpilot ratings are noticeably lower — Compound 3.2, YouHodler 3.8, Arch 4.8.

Complaints often mention delays and hidden fees. EMCD holds a ==4.9 rating==, and my experience confirms this: everything worked quickly, clearly, and without hidden conditions.

Of course, the main drawback remains — volatility risk. If bitcoin drops sharply, the position may be liquidated. But that’s true for the entire sector, not just EMCD.

In every other aspect, the tool proved genuinely convenient: it helps preserve your portfolio while giving you liquidity here and now.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
