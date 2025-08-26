IBKR soars, crypto stocks down

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 21:46
NEAR
NEAR$2.507+1.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.05665-5.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+4.45%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.108-2.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017641-9.80%

Robinhood remains outside the Wall Street benchmark index while Interactive Brokers enters the S&P 500: the market reacts immediately, with forced purchases by large ETFs and sales on stocks linked to bitcoin.

According to the data collected by our team of market analysts, similar announcements typically show spikes in intraday volatility and a significant increase in volumes on selected stocks in the 24–48 hours following the announcement.

The industry analysts we collaborate with also report that, with equal capitalization, a stock’s ability to absorb passive flows (liquidity and float) is often decisive in the committee’s judgment.

What happened

In the latest update communicated by S&P Dow Jones Indices, Interactive Brokers (IBKR) was chosen for entry into the S&P 500, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance. Robinhood (HOOD), indicated by some observers as a possible candidate, was not included.

It should be noted that the news produced immediate reactions in extended trading: IBKR achieved approximately a +4% in after-hours (exact quantities subject to real-time verification), while there was pressure on stocks more exposed to the crypto  sector.

Why it matters: ETFs, forced buying, and volatility

The entry into the S&P 500 requires ETFs and index funds that replicate the index (including SPY, IVV, VOO) to buy the stock in line with the weight assigned in the index. The combined AUM of the main replicators exceeds 1.2 trillion dollars (data updated 2025), triggering significant flows and potential bull/bear adjustments near the effective date. In this context, passive operations can increase short-term volatility.

The criteria to enter the S&P 500 (2025)

Inclusion is not automatic: a committee applies official guidelines and a discretionary judgment on the representativeness of the stock. Among the key requirements:

  1. Free-float capitalization at least equal to the current minimum threshold.
  2. Domicile and quotation in the United States, with adequate reporting standards.
  3. Adequate liquidity: sustained volumes, available float, and tight spreads.
  4. Consistent share structure (common shares, float requirements).
  5. Profitability and operational continuity in compliance with S&P guidelines.
  6. Discretionary evaluation on sector, stability, and representativeness of the index.

Capitalization threshold: the bar rises to 22.7 billion

Starting from August 25, 2025, the minimum capitalization threshold for admission is updated to approximately 22.7 billion dollars. The stated goal is to keep the S&P 500 focused on the most liquid large cap, reducing the entry of issuers that are too small. 

The Robinhood case and crypto-related stocks

On Robinhood, there were expectations of entry, fueled by the stock’s rally and its increased presence in the retail and crypto ecosystem.

The lack of selection triggered after-hours sales on the stock and on names with high correlation to Bitcoin, such as MicroStrategy (MSTR), already affected by the decline of the cryptocurrency. An interesting aspect is that the committee’s choice indicates how, with equal capitalization, elements such as liquidity, float profile, and sectoral representativeness may have favored the inclusion of IBKR.

Numbers to monitor for HOOD

  • Free-float capitalization compared to the threshold of $22.7 billion (effective from August 25, 2025).
  • Average daily volumes and bid-ask spread on an intraday basis.
  • Available float and presence of controlling shareholders.
  • GAAP Profitability on a trailing 4-quarter basis.
  • Volatility and sensitivity to crypto and retail cycles.

Suggested sources: company reports (Investor Relations), stock market data pages, Yahoo Finance / Bloomberg. To further explore the impact of ETFs on the markets, also see the market notes on ETF flows.

Why some companies stay out

The lack of inclusion may result from a non-full compliance with one or more requirements or from a discretionary choice aimed at preserving the sectoral balance of the index. It should be noted that factors such as limited float, insufficient liquidity, or profitability not in line with S&P standards can weigh more than simple capitalization.

The overview in brief

The Robinhood – S&P 500 case highlights a tightening of entry criteria: with the threshold of $22.7 billion and with increasing attention to liquidity, the committee tends to favor issuers capable of absorbing significant passive flows without price distortions.

The entry of IBKR and the exit of Walgreens Boots Alliance show an index in constant update to adhere to the real market structure. In this context, for investors, the point is clear: technical criteria and timing matter as much as, if not more than, the short-term narrative.

.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/26/robinhood-out-of-the-sp-500-ibkr-soars-crypto-stocks-down/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313+0.69%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.15134+3.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
Partager
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.01137-9.04%
Xai
XAI$0.04907+0.65%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00094-18.26%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007627-8.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244+4.80%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts