The post IBM CTO Gives Shocking Quantum Warning For Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The looming threat of quantum computing has sparked fierce debate in the crypto community. Could a powerful machine one day break Bitcoin’s cryptography and drain wallets?  According to IBM’s Michael Osborne, the answer is not simple — but the clock is ticking. IBM’s Latest Quantum Advancements  Recently, IBM unveiled a refreshed roadmap in 2025 showing tangible progress toward its Starling fault-tolerant quantum system. Sponsored Sponsored IBM’s Starling project is its plan to build a fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029. Unlike today’s noisy experimental machines, Starling is designed to run powerful algorithms reliably for long periods of time. We’re excited to share our plans for IBM Quantum Starling, expected to be the world’s first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer. This new system, to be delivered to clients by 2029, is expected to perform 20,000x more operations than today’s quantum computers. Read more… pic.twitter.com/zFitqHly4U — IBM (@IBM) June 10, 2025 For Bitcoin, this matters because the cryptography that protects wallets could eventually be broken by a machine with enough stable qubits. IBM’s roadmap shows steady progress.  Smaller test systems will arrive in 2025, 2026, and 2027 before Starling itself. Each step focuses on making qubits more reliable and scaling them up. The key breakthrough is a new way of correcting errors called qLDPC codes. This makes it possible to get more usable “logical qubits” out of fewer physical ones.  In simple terms, it reduces the size of the machine needed to run dangerous algorithms like Shor’s, which can crack Bitcoin’s digital signatures. If IBM hits its 2029 target, the gap between theory and practice for quantum attacks will narrow. That means the crypto world could have far less time than expected to upgrade to quantum-safe systems. Breaking Bitcoin Isn’t One Switch Away Osborne, CTO of IBM Quantum Safe, explained that real breakthroughs depend… The post IBM CTO Gives Shocking Quantum Warning For Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The looming threat of quantum computing has sparked fierce debate in the crypto community. Could a powerful machine one day break Bitcoin’s cryptography and drain wallets?  According to IBM’s Michael Osborne, the answer is not simple — but the clock is ticking. IBM’s Latest Quantum Advancements  Recently, IBM unveiled a refreshed roadmap in 2025 showing tangible progress toward its Starling fault-tolerant quantum system. Sponsored Sponsored IBM’s Starling project is its plan to build a fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029. Unlike today’s noisy experimental machines, Starling is designed to run powerful algorithms reliably for long periods of time. We’re excited to share our plans for IBM Quantum Starling, expected to be the world’s first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer. This new system, to be delivered to clients by 2029, is expected to perform 20,000x more operations than today’s quantum computers. Read more… pic.twitter.com/zFitqHly4U — IBM (@IBM) June 10, 2025 For Bitcoin, this matters because the cryptography that protects wallets could eventually be broken by a machine with enough stable qubits. IBM’s roadmap shows steady progress.  Smaller test systems will arrive in 2025, 2026, and 2027 before Starling itself. Each step focuses on making qubits more reliable and scaling them up. The key breakthrough is a new way of correcting errors called qLDPC codes. This makes it possible to get more usable “logical qubits” out of fewer physical ones.  In simple terms, it reduces the size of the machine needed to run dangerous algorithms like Shor’s, which can crack Bitcoin’s digital signatures. If IBM hits its 2029 target, the gap between theory and practice for quantum attacks will narrow. That means the crypto world could have far less time than expected to upgrade to quantum-safe systems. Breaking Bitcoin Isn’t One Switch Away Osborne, CTO of IBM Quantum Safe, explained that real breakthroughs depend…

IBM CTO Gives Shocking Quantum Warning For Bitcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 08:27
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002708-1.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016942-1.04%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001545-4.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07381-12.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095-0.41%

The looming threat of quantum computing has sparked fierce debate in the crypto community. Could a powerful machine one day break Bitcoin’s cryptography and drain wallets? 

According to IBM’s Michael Osborne, the answer is not simple — but the clock is ticking.

IBM’s Latest Quantum Advancements 

Recently, IBM unveiled a refreshed roadmap in 2025 showing tangible progress toward its Starling fault-tolerant quantum system.

Sponsored

Sponsored

IBM’s Starling project is its plan to build a fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029. Unlike today’s noisy experimental machines, Starling is designed to run powerful algorithms reliably for long periods of time.

For Bitcoin, this matters because the cryptography that protects wallets could eventually be broken by a machine with enough stable qubits. IBM’s roadmap shows steady progress. 

Smaller test systems will arrive in 2025, 2026, and 2027 before Starling itself. Each step focuses on making qubits more reliable and scaling them up.

The key breakthrough is a new way of correcting errors called qLDPC codes. This makes it possible to get more usable “logical qubits” out of fewer physical ones. 

In simple terms, it reduces the size of the machine needed to run dangerous algorithms like Shor’s, which can crack Bitcoin’s digital signatures.

If IBM hits its 2029 target, the gap between theory and practice for quantum attacks will narrow. That means the crypto world could have far less time than expected to upgrade to quantum-safe systems.

Breaking Bitcoin Isn’t One Switch Away

Osborne, CTO of IBM Quantum Safe, explained that real breakthroughs depend on logical qubits, not today’s noisy experimental qubits. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

Bitcoin relies on elliptic curve cryptography. Shor’s algorithm could, in theory, break this. 

Osborne noted that estimates for the number of logical qubits needed differ depending on how much time an attacker is willing to spend. 

A recent Google paper suggested RSA-2048 could be broken with around 1,600 logical qubits over a week. 

Earlier estimates required more qubits but only a day. Osborne stressed that these trade-offs make it difficult to set a clear timeline.

Beyond Wallets: Wider Blockchain Risks

Quantum threats are not limited to private keys. The IBM CTO warned that blockchains rely on external systems that also need protection. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

Trusted data such as time servers and oracles could be manipulated if not quantum safe.

This creates two categories of risk. What developers can control, like signatures and authentication, and what lies outside their control, such as trusted feeds that power applications. Both need attention.

Early Breakthroughs Will Stay Hidden

If a breakthrough comes, Osborne doubts it will be announced. 

Instead, experimental machines will likely be tested quietly against high-value targets, such as dormant Bitcoin wallets. The real danger comes later, when the technology becomes scalable and cheaper.

Migration Must Start Early

Sponsored

Sponsored

So, when should blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum migrate to post-quantum cryptography? Osborne drew a parallel with Y2K. 

The cost of waiting was enormous, even in a far simpler digital world. “The later you leave it, the more it’s going to cost,” he said. 

For blockchains, the difficulty is even greater because upgrades require coordination across millions of users and applications.

Hybrid approaches may help, but Osborne cautioned that the term is vague. 

In many cases, systems may need to run dual infrastructures side by side, bridging between classical and quantum-safe systems until migration is complete.

The Real Signal

What should policymakers and developers watch for? Osborne believes the warning sign won’t be technical at first. 

“You will start to see market movements,” he said. If investors lose confidence in non-quantum-safe ecosystems, capital could drain quickly.

For Osborne, the message is clear. Planning must start now. “Awareness is everything,” he concluded. 

The future of Bitcoin and blockchain security depends on how quickly the industry takes the quantum threat seriously.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/ibm-bitcoin-quantum-warning/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
Union
U$0.010492-1.19%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0463-11.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.518-1.20%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
Partager
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
1
1$0.009701-32.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1102-4.00%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
Partager
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
Plasma
XPL$1.1756+487.80%
Aster
ASTER$1.8071-19.98%
Capverse
CAP$0.11136-3.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules