The United States must stop relying on other countries for chips, according to IBM vice chairman Gary Cohn. Speaking on Yahoo Finance’s Opening Bid, Cohn said, “The United States, as we know, has to become a chip manufacturer. We cannot be dependent on the rest of the world for chips.” He served as National Economic […]The United States must stop relying on other countries for chips, according to IBM vice chairman Gary Cohn. Speaking on Yahoo Finance’s Opening Bid, Cohn said, “The United States, as we know, has to become a chip manufacturer. We cannot be dependent on the rest of the world for chips.” He served as National Economic […]

IBM says U.S. chip dependence on foreign supply is a national risk

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 20:50
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09248-13.29%
Union
U$0.013726-1.22%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09858+4.49%
Vice
VICE$0.0229+3.57%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00051+2.00%

The United States must stop relying on other countries for chips, according to IBM vice chairman Gary Cohn. Speaking on Yahoo Finance’s Opening Bid, Cohn said, “The United States, as we know, has to become a chip manufacturer. We cannot be dependent on the rest of the world for chips.”

He served as National Economic Council director during Trump’s presidency and now warns that the country’s tech future is in danger if it keeps outsourcing chip production.

Cohn’s warning comes right after Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in Intel. As part of the deal, the two companies will co-design chips for data centers and personal computers. This investment also makes Nvidia one of Intel’s largest shareholders.

Intel has been losing ground in the global chip industry, and this partnership might help the company recover. But it also reveals how fragile America’s chip supply chain really is. Right now, Intel is the only U.S. company making top-tier chips. That’s it. No backup.

U.S. government invests in Intel while Big Tech signs global AI chip deal

In late August, the U.S. government agreed to put $8.9 billion into Intel, getting a 9.9% ownership in return. This move was meant to boost domestic chip production, especially since the global market is becoming more competitive.

Cohn called the Nvidia-Intel partnership “some good,” but said the real issue is much bigger: America needs to build its own chip infrastructure and stop waiting on imports.

He brought up how badly the country struggled during the COVID pandemic. “We understood that without chips being imported to the United States, our economy, our manufacturing economy [would] shut down,” he said.

That situation exposed a national weakness. Now, the federal government is using policies like the CHIPS Act, signed into law in 2022 under President Biden, to encourage more chip factories at home.

But Cohn made it clear that the government’s job isn’t to pick favorites. “To be able to defend ourselves, to be able to build military equipment, we need to be in the chip manufacturing business here,” he said.

This comes while the U.S. and UK signed a $42 billion agreement called the Tech Prosperity Deal, which is expected to boost AI chip demand in the UK. Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, and OpenAI are all involved.

Cohn also said the AI boom will need massive data centers, most of which still don’t exist. He expects them to be ready in three to five years. He’s convinced AI is just getting started. Tools like AI agents only “solve a specific AI problem” today, but that will change. IBM is preparing for that next step.

The company believes AI will expand into something much bigger, connected systems, working together, powered by quantum computing. “Where I believe this is going, where IBM believes is going … to an enterprise-wide solution where all of these AI programs … will work together,” he said.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

PANews reported on September 18th, according to the Securities Times, that at 2:00 AM Beijing time on September 18th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate from 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%, in line with market expectations. The Fed's interest rate announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with the three major US stock indices rising briefly before quickly plunging. The US dollar index plummeted, briefly hitting a new low since 2025, before rebounding sharply, turning a decline into an upward trend. The sharp market volatility was closely tied to the subsequent monetary policy press conference held by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. He stated that the 50 basis point rate cut lacked broad support and that there was no need for a swift adjustment. Today's move could be viewed as a risk-management cut, suggesting the Fed will not enter a sustained cycle of rate cuts. Powell reiterated the Fed's unwavering commitment to maintaining its independence. Market participants are currently unaware of the risks to the Fed's independence. The latest published interest rate dot plot shows that the median expectation of Fed officials is to cut interest rates twice more this year (by 25 basis points each), one more than predicted in June this year. At the same time, Fed officials expect that after three rate cuts this year, there will be another 25 basis point cut in 2026 and 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08689+1.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1287+1.49%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.148-0.60%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 06:54
Partager
Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The live-streaming and e-commerce company has struck a deal to acquire 7,500 BTC, instantly becoming one of the largest public […] The post Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,009.33+0.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1287+1.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01861+0.70%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:15
Partager
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010077+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017837-0.75%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006067-3.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak