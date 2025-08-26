ICP, Chainlink, and Starknet Lead Crypto Development in Latest Report

At the front of the pack was Internet Computer (ICP), registering the highest score of 369.37. Chainlink (LINK) and Starknet (STRK) followed in second and third place, cementing their reputations as active development hubs.

The rest of the top 10 featured a mix of layer-1 networks and specialized protocols:

Sui (SUI) and DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) tied for fourth with 195.5 each.

Cardano (ADA) landed in sixth at 182.07.

Avalanche (AVAX) was close behind with 181.83.

DeFiChain (DFI) came in eighth at 143.67.

Stellar (XLM) scored 141.07.

Ethereum (ETH) rounded out the list with 140.93.

Prices Lag Behind Development

Despite strong development activity, price action told a different story. Every project in the top 10 traded in the red over the past 24 hours. Starknet dropped the most, down more than 6%, while DeepBook and Avalanche each slipped over 5%.

Market Leaders Still Hold Value Edge

In terms of market capitalization, Ethereum remains the giant among the group at $554.47 billion. Cardano sits far behind in second with $31.01 billion, and Chainlink follows at $16.59 billion. The ranking highlights a recurring theme in crypto: developer commitment doesn’t always translate into immediate price gains, though it often signals long-term resilience.

What It Means

Santiment’s data shows that even during turbulent markets, teams are continuing to build. While tokens may struggle in the short term, developer activity remains one of the strongest indicators of a project’s ability to adapt, innovate, and eventually reward long-term holders.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

