Identifying Milestones And Pivotal Moments For OKC Thunder In 2025-26 Season

2025/09/20 20:21
SAN ANTONIO, TX – FEBRUARY 29: Center Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives towards the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on February 29, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brien Aho/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to win a second consecutive NBA championship in the 2025-26 season, but before a chance at the playoffs arises, the team will need to take care of business in the regular season. That effort will secure seeding and position it to make another run at defending its title.

Over the course of the upcoming 82-game regular season, what are some of the key milestones for the Thunder?

Oct. 21: Opening Night

Opening night for any team is always exciting, but that’s especially true in this case for the Thunder. Not only is it the first game of the season and against the Houston Rockets, but it’s the opening night of the entire NBA season. Most other teams around the league won’t begin play until a day or two later.

On top of that, it’s Oklahoma City’s championship ring ceremony, where each player will have the opportunity to put on their hard-earned rings. There’s an added wrinkle with Kevin Durant in attendance as the newest member of the Rockets. Not only is Houston a legitimate threat to the Thunder’s repeat bid this season, but Durant — the player the franchise was originally built around who could never win a title in Oklahoma City — will be present for the ceremony many years later.

Oct. 23: First NBA Finals Rematch

The Pacers won’t be the exact version of themselves that we saw in last season’s NBA Finals, but it’ll still be fascinating to see a rematch just a few days into the regular season. This is a matchup both fanbases will be eager for, given the familiarity that now exists between the two franchises. While Tyrese Haliburton will be sidelined for the entire season, it’s still one of the early games to circle on the calendar.

Nov. 7: G League Season Begins

The G League season will begin with the Tip-Off Tournament on Nov. 7. This milestone matters because it’s when some of the Thunder’s two-way players and younger prospects will start having the option to play with the Oklahoma City Blue. Philosophically, the Thunder loves to give younger players opportunities at the NBA level, so don’t be surprised if, in the handful of games the team plays between the start of the season and Nov. 7, younger players get extended minutes. Once the G League season kicks off, those developmental opportunities typically shift toward the Blue.

Dec. 25: Christmas Day

The Thunder will be back playing on Christmas Day for the first time in a while, now that it has ascended into championship status. This year, Oklahoma City is back on the holiday slate, facing the San Antonio Spurs. It’ll be Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama in what promises to be a marquee matchup. There’s no shortage of storylines between these two Western Conference teams, once rivals in the past, as a new rivalry could be sparked again in this era of Thunder-Spurs basketball.

Feb. 5: NBA Trade Deadline

It’s unclear just how active the Thunder will be at this season’s trade deadline. It has a complete roster that’s already proven championship-caliber, and it’s essentially running it back. That said, Oklahoma City has every asset needed to make a splash if it feels it’s necessary.

This milestone matters not only for what Oklahoma City might do, but also because other teams hoping to dethrone the Thunder will be making moves that indirectly impact its title defense.

Feb. 13–15: NBA All-Star Break

The All-Star break should once again be a fun one for the Thunder. If healthy, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are locks to be All-Stars, while Chet Holmgren has a strong chance to join them as a third representative in Los Angeles. It’ll also be a chance for the rest of the roster to rest, reset and prepare for the final push of the season.

April 12: End of Regular Season

The Thunder will close the regular season against the Phoenix Suns on April 12. The hope is that, like last season, Oklahoma City has already secured its standing by then, and this game doesn’t hold too much weight.

But if it does, it’s important to note that Phoenix doesn’t project to be among the West’s elite. If the Thunder needs a win on the final day to lock up playoff seeding, this is a favorable opponent to face.

Oklahoma City will once again be a favorite to win the NBA championship this season and attempt the difficult feat of repeating. There’s a lot that goes into that process over the course of the year, and these key milestones highlight what should be a fascinating 2025-26 campaign.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholascrain/2025/09/20/identifying-milestones-and-pivotal-moments-for-okc-thunder-in-2025-26-season/

