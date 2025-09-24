The post If policy is not in the right place, we’ll move it there appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said that tariff increases will likely show up as somewhat higher inflation, while speaking on the economic outlook on Tuesday. Key takeaways: We will make sure a one-time increase in prices does not become an ongoing inflation problem. Reasonable base case is that tariff-driven inflation effects will be relatively short-lived. Disinflation for services continues; most long-term inflation expectations are consistent with the 2% goal. Goods price increases largely reflect tariffs, but not broader price pressures. 12-month PCE inflation was probably 2.7% in August, and core PCE was 2.3%, both up from the prior year and driven by goods prices. Consumer spending has slowed, and businesses say that uncertainty weighs on the outlook. Unusual and challenging decline in both supply and demand for workers. The labour market is less dynamic and somewhat softer. Inflation has risen and remains somewhat elevated. Economic growth has moderated; downside risks to employment have risen. Long-run inflation expectations are in line with the 2% target. There is no risk-free policy path ahead. Expect somewhat higher inflation Tariff increases will likely show up as somewhat higher inflation over several quarters. Policy stance is still modestly restrictive, well-positioned to respond to potential developments. The rate cut was another step toward a more neutral policy stance. The Beige Book showed modest growth, with the economy growing but not fast. Over the summer the labour market has softened. The focus on inflation needs to moderate to a more balanced approach. Towards the next meeting, the Fed will look at labour market data, growth data, and inflation data to assess if policy is in the right place. If policy is not in the right place, it will be moved there. In aggregate, households are in good shape. This is not a time of elevated… The post If policy is not in the right place, we’ll move it there appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said that tariff increases will likely show up as somewhat higher inflation, while speaking on the economic outlook on Tuesday. Key takeaways: We will make sure a one-time increase in prices does not become an ongoing inflation problem. Reasonable base case is that tariff-driven inflation effects will be relatively short-lived. Disinflation for services continues; most long-term inflation expectations are consistent with the 2% goal. Goods price increases largely reflect tariffs, but not broader price pressures. 12-month PCE inflation was probably 2.7% in August, and core PCE was 2.3%, both up from the prior year and driven by goods prices. Consumer spending has slowed, and businesses say that uncertainty weighs on the outlook. Unusual and challenging decline in both supply and demand for workers. The labour market is less dynamic and somewhat softer. Inflation has risen and remains somewhat elevated. Economic growth has moderated; downside risks to employment have risen. Long-run inflation expectations are in line with the 2% target. There is no risk-free policy path ahead. Expect somewhat higher inflation Tariff increases will likely show up as somewhat higher inflation over several quarters. Policy stance is still modestly restrictive, well-positioned to respond to potential developments. The rate cut was another step toward a more neutral policy stance. The Beige Book showed modest growth, with the economy growing but not fast. Over the summer the labour market has softened. The focus on inflation needs to moderate to a more balanced approach. Towards the next meeting, the Fed will look at labour market data, growth data, and inflation data to assess if policy is in the right place. If policy is not in the right place, it will be moved there. In aggregate, households are in good shape. This is not a time of elevated…