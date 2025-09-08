If selling $2 billion crashes the BTC price, why doesn’t buying $83B send it to space?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 04:03
Chainbase
C$0,26307+11,46%
Threshold
T$0,01602+1,39%
Bitcoin
BTC$111 240,62+1,00%
Algorand
ALGO$0,2309+1,67%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0,0952-0,10%
Suilend
SEND$0,56+2,47%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1501-0,39%
WHY
WHY$0,000000028+6,10%

In the spirit of no stupid questions, Bitcoin influencer Crypto Tea released a post on X that many people are wondering but haven’t said out loud. If previously dormant whales can crash the BTC price by selling $2 billion in BTC, why doesn’t a year of relentless buying pressure to the tune of over $80 billion from Saylor and ETFs send it to the moon?

The Bitcoin Therapist picked it up:

Sudden trades vs algo buying

Creator of The Bitcoin Quantile Model, Plan C, quickly came to the rescue to explain the phenomenon. A big fat-finger sale of $2 billion in BTC can send the market down faster than a piano from a 10-storey building.

Yet the $83 billion gobbled up in 2025 by Michael Saylor and the ETF brigade? Well, that seems to leave the BTC price making slow, steady tracks rather than moonshots. What gives?

The logic is almost boringly simple, Plan C explains:

In other words: price moves at the edges, not the averages.

Sudden, massive sell orders, especially in thin liquidity, can wipe out order books and cause sharp price drops. Algobot buying, on the other hand, is precisely designed to blend in, spread out, and avoid crashing the party. Buy $83 billion in a year, and you build a floor, not a rocket, unless the pace picks up.

‘Paper’ Bitcoin: The X Factor

But wait. What about paper Bitcoin? The Bitcoin Therapist asks. You know, the supply we think we see on exchanges? Plan C’s take:

Reported purchases might be diluted if significant volumes of “paper” Bitcoin (IOUs or synthetics) are traded instead of real coins, creating the illusion of buy pressure without actually moving real coins off the market.

What really moves the BTC price?

Ultimately, the difference comes down to pace, execution, and market structure. ETF and institutional buying in 2025 was deliberate, steady, and highly fragmented across exchanges and OTC desks, sometimes even facilitated by algorithmic order books designed to minimize price impact.

Crashes, by contrast, tend to be abrupt, concentrated, and, yes, panic-inducing, particularly when carried out over thin liquidity weekends.

So, the next time a headline screams market meltdown over a quick $2 billion dump, remember it’s not just the size, it’s the speed and the source. Slow burns build floors. Sudden shocks bring flames. And somewhere in between, paper Bitcoin lurks as the market’s ultimate wildcard.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/if-selling-2-billion-crashes-the-btc-price-why-doesnt-buying-83b-send-it-to-space/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Cryptocurrency whales have been quite active in altcoin trading in recent hours. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006+10,43%
SphereX
HERE$0,00022+5,26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:03
Partager
Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Solana (SOL) has already captured renewed interest after showing signs of breaking out of a prolonged ascending triangle. Technical analysts have pointed out that the move could set the coin on track to revisit the $300 level, a threshold not seen since its $295 all-time high.  The excitement has ignited new discussions about the best
Solana
SOL$206,72+3,24%
Movement
MOVE$0,1183+0,59%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0,0008311-17,02%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 04:00
Partager
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0,37096-2,55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08093+3,68%
HIVE
HIVE$0,2009+0,75%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Altcoin Whales Have Been Very Active in Recent Hours: Here Are Their Critical Trades

Trader Who Predicted Solana’s $295 ATH Shares When SOL Could Surpass $300, Says This Coin Will Explode 5000% Before It Happens

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Walrus Airdrop Rolls Out $WAL With 96% Supply Still Untouched

Analyst Caps Ripple’s XRP Cycle Target at $20—How Realistic is the Prediction?