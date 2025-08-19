Illinois Governor Slams Trump While Rolling Out Crypto Laws

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/19 17:00
SIX
SIX$0.02176-1.44%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07557-3.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.72-3.20%
Vice
VICE$0.01177+1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10021-0.20%

The measures give state regulators oversight of exchanges and crypto ATMs, impose strict consumer safeguards, and respond to Illinois’ high ranking in crypto-related fraud losses. At the same time, former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, a vocal crypto critic who lost his seat in 2024 after heavy pro-crypto PAC spending, announced a comeback bid for the 2026 elections. His campaign will focus on workers’ rights and economic fairness.

Illinois Challenges Trump on Crypto

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker sharpened the divide in US crypto policy by using the signing of two new state bills to criticize President Donald Trump’s approach to digital assets. On Monday, Pritzker said the Trump Administration was allowing “crypto bros” to write federal policy, while Illinois was moving forward with what he described as “common-sense protections” for investors and consumers.

The legislation from Illinois comes as states across the country adopt increasingly different approaches to crypto regulation. Republican-led states like Texas and Arizona embraced the industry, while Democratic strongholds like Illinois are tightening oversight. 

The first measure, the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act (SB 1797), gives the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation broad authority over digital asset exchanges and businesses operating in the state. Companies will now be required to maintain adequate financial reserves, adopt cybersecurity and anti-fraud protocols, provide investors with clear disclosures, and uphold customer service standards in line with those of traditional financial firms.

A second measure, the Digital Asset Kiosk Act (SB 2319), focuses on cryptocurrency ATMs, which are a frequent entry point for retail investors and a hotspot for fraud. The law requires operators to register with state regulators, cap transaction fees at 18%, refund scam victims in full, and limit daily transactions for new customers to $2,500. 

The legislation responds to rising fraud cases. The FBI actually reported that Illinois ranked fifth nationwide in crypto-related losses in 2024. Representative Edgar Gonzalez Jr., who backed the bill, said that Illinois residents deserve reliable safeguards regardless of the financial service they use.

Top 10 states by losses (Source: FBI)

Pritzker’s office extended its criticism of Trump, and accused his administration of “actively deregulating” the industry at a time of heightened consumer risk. They pointed specifically to Trump’s April approval of a measure overturning an IRS rule that would have expanded the definition of a broker to include decentralized finance platforms. 

Meanwhile, Illinois lawmakers have shown very little appetite for embracing crypto at the state level. A proposal to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the state treasury was quickly blocked in committee, while other states pursued Bitcoin adoption.

Sherrod Brown Plots Senate Comeback

Meanwhile, former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is preparing a political comeback. He announced on Saturday that he will run for Republican Senator Jon Husted’s seat in the 2026 midterm elections. 

Brown lost his Senate seat in 2024 to Republican Bernie Moreno in one of the most expensive races in Ohio’s history. He did not plan to run again but felt compelled by what he sees as a government working for the rich at the expense of workers.

Brown served as one of Ohio’s senators from 2007 to 2025 and chaired the Senate Banking Committee for four years, during which he was an outspoken advocate for stronger crypto regulations in the wake of the FTX collapse. His 2024 defeat came after pro-crypto PACs, particularly Defend American Jobs — affiliated with Fairshake and backed heavily by Coinbase and Ripple Labs — poured more than $40 million into supporting Moreno. Overall, almost half a billion dollars was spent on the contest.

Fairshake and its affiliates have since become major players in Washington after spending over $131 million in the 2024 elections. It also plans to shape races across the country with a reported $141 million war chest for 2026. 

Since Brown’s departure, Republicans have maintained control of Congress, with President Donald Trump signing the GENIUS Act into law in July to regulate payment stablecoins. Other bills on crypto market structure and central bank digital currencies are pending in the Senate. Before leaving office, Brown warned that Trump’s administration was opening government to corporate interests and urged vigilance on both AI and crypto policy.

Brown’s focus in his new campaign will be on workers’ rights, healthcare costs, and concerns about the government’s direction under Trump. When asked about his stance on crypto, he said that his goal was to ensure that as digital assets become more common, they expand opportunities without putting Ohioans at risk.

Early polling from February suggested Husted held a six-point lead over Brown in a hypothetical matchup. Husted was appointed to the Senate after JD Vance’s resignation to serve as vice president, and will face voters in a special election in November 2026, one of 35 Senate races to be decided that year.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.48-2.93%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000273-1.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.989+6.42%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113,687.01-1.55%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01608-1.47%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2431-3.95%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.41-2.88%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet