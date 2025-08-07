Important News from Last Night and This Morning (August 6-7)

A whale/institution created a new wallet and increased its holdings by 11,062 ETH. In the past three days, it created 5 wallets and increased its holdings by over $500 million in ETH.

According to Lookonchain, a mysterious whale/institution created a new wallet and received 11,062 ETH ($40.74 million) from FalconX an hour ago. Over the past three days, this whale/institution has created five wallets and received a total of 147,591 ETH ($541.66 million) from FalconX, Galaxy Digital, and BitGo.

MetaMask has integrated Sei blockchain, now integrating 11 chains

MetaMask announced that it has integrated the Sei blockchain, bringing the total number of supported blockchains to 11. This integration will bring native support for the Sei network to MetaMask, allowing MetaMask users to seamlessly access Sei’s decentralized application (dapp) ecosystem and Sei native assets within their wallet.

Crypto investment startup Parataxis will raise $640 million after merging with SilverBox Corp IV to support BTC purchases.

According to The Block, crypto investment startup Parataxis Holdings will merge with SilverBox Corp IV SPAC in an effort to raise $640 million for a Bitcoin fund management company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Upon completion of the merger, the new company plans to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol PRTX. A statement from Parataxis Holdings stated: "The business combination will generate up to approximately $240 million in capital for Parataxis Holdings, subject to redemptions by SBXD (SilverBox Corp IV SPAC) shareholders. This includes $31 million in equity, which will be used immediately to purchase Bitcoin." Parataxis also stated that it has "entered into a share purchase agreement" allowing it to "issue and sell up to $400 million in equity," adding that the merger "could generate up to $640 million in gross proceeds to support the execution and acceleration of its BTC fund management strategy." Earlier news broke that crypto investment startup Parataxis Holdings planned to go public through a SPAC transaction.

Standard Chartered Bank: Ethereum fund management companies are currently "highly worthy of investment" and are superior to US spot ETH ETFs

According to The block, Geoffrey Kendrick, head of global digital asset research at Standard Chartered Bank, said that Ethereum fund managers are currently "extremely worthy of investment" and are more worthy of buying than US spot ETFs. Kendrick said that the net asset value (NAV) multiples of Ethereum fund managers (that is, the market value divided by the value of ETH held) have now "begun to normalize" and are expected to remain above 1, making them more worthy of purchase than US spot ETH ETFs. He added that as the net asset value multiples normalize, ETH fund managers will be able to better take advantage of ETH price increases, staking rewards, and the growth of ETH per share - this is different from US spot ETH ETFs, which currently cannot be staked or participate in DeFi. Kendrick pointed out that since June, Ethereum fund managers have purchased 1.6% of all circulating ETH, which is comparable to the purchase rate of ETH ETFs during the same period. The update follows his report last week, in which he predicted that ETH held by ETH fund managers could grow to 10% of all circulating ETH — equivalent to 10 times their holdings at the time.

Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm convicted of unlicensed money transmitting charges, but jury split on money laundering and sanctions charges

According to The Block, a Manhattan jury convicted Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business but failed to reach a consensus on money laundering and sanctions charges. The DeFi Education Fund and others expressed their continued support for Roman Storm. The DeFi Education Fund stated, "We are disappointed that the jury did not recognize that Storm should not be held responsible for the actions of third parties over whom he had no control." The Blockchain Association urged Storm to appeal in a post on X. According to reporter Eleanor Terrett, Storm plans to refute the charges, calling them "nonsense." Terrett also reported that Storm, citing President Donald Trump, said he would "fight, fight, fight."

Trump says US will impose tariffs of about 100% on chips and semiconductors

According to CCTV News, on August 6 local time, US President Trump said that the United States will impose a tariff of about 100% on chips and semiconductors. Trump said that if they are manufactured in the United States, no fees will be charged.

Coinbase to List dYdX Native Asset COSMOSDYDX Trading Pair

According to Coinbase's announcement, the COSMOSDYDX-USD trading pair will be available starting at 9:00 AM PDT on August 7, 2025, subject to liquidity requirements. Users must transfer funds through the dYdX network; using other networks will result in asset loss.

Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq

According to The Block, Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders have begun voting on a proposed merger with Hut 8 subsidiary American Bitcoin Corp. Upon completion of the merger, American Bitcoin will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ABTC." The company was co-founded by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., with Hut 8 holding an 80% stake and the Trump family holding approximately 20% through American Data Centers. American Bitcoin has raised $220 million in private placements to purchase Bitcoin and mining equipment. Following the merger, existing shareholders will retain approximately 98% of the new company, with Eric Trump serving as Chief Strategy Officer.

White House: Trump will impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods

The White House said Trump signed an executive order to impose an additional 25% tariff on goods from India in response to India's continued purchase of Russian oil. After Trump introduced new tariffs on India, oil prices rose in the short term, hitting an intraday high.

White House: Apple to increase US investment commitment by $100 billion

The White House: Apple (AAPL.O) will launch a new U.S. manufacturing plan and increase its U.S. investment commitment by $100 billion. Trump will make a statement on Apple today.

Kaito AI: Billions public offering has landed on Capital Launchpad

Kaito AI announced on the X platform that its Billions public offering has launched on Capital Launchpad. The project is valued at $200 million and aims to raise over $5 million. Token vesting schedule: 75% will be unlocked at the TGE, with the remaining 25% unlocked 12 months after the TGE. The minimum purchase amount per transaction is $1,000 and the maximum is $100,000.

Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan’s blockchain settlement system Kinexys

Marex, a clearing house, has partnered with Brevan Howard Digital to become the first clearing house to adopt JPMorgan Chase’s blockchain-based settlement platform, Kinexys. Kinexys leverages a programmable distributed ledger to enable 24/7 near-real-time settlement, aiming to reduce settlement risk and simplify payment infrastructure.

Orca DAO proposes 55,000 SOL staking and a two-year ORCA buyback program

The Orca DAO, associated with Solana’s liquidity protocol Orca, has proposed a new governance plan that will stake up to approximately 55,000 SOL to Orca validators and initiate a 24-month ORCA buyback program. The repurchased tokens can be burned, used for xORCA rewards, or used as ecosystem grants.

TAO Synergies holds a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO) tokens According to PRNewswire, TAO Synergies Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOX) announced that as of August 5, the company had accumulated a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO) tokens through acquisition and staking. As the world's first publicly listed digital asset vault focused on the Bittensor network and its decentralized AI protocol, TAO Synergies continues to regularly increase its holdings and actively participates in TAO network staking, aiming to enhance shareholder value through asset appreciation and staking income. AI-native ERP platform Rillet completes $70 million Series B financing, led by A16z and ICONIQ According to GlobeNewswire, Rillet, an AI-native enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, announced the completion of a $70 million Series B funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz and ICONIQ, with participation from Sequoia, OakHC/FT, and others. This brings Rillet's total funding raised in a year to over $100 million. Founded by former N26 executives, Rillet serves over 200 clients, has doubled its ARR in the past 12 weeks, and is partnering with accounting firms such as Armanino and Wiss to reduce book close cycles to days through native integration and embedded AI.

Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume reached $238 billion in July, the highest since December 2021

According to The Block, Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume reached $238 billion in July, a 70% month-over-month increase and the highest level since December 2021. The network processed 46.67 million transactions, a new monthly record, and the number of active addresses reached 17.55 million, approaching its all-time peak. The 7-day moving average shows daily transaction volume approaching 1.66 million, close to its peak in May 2021. ETH's price rose to $3,700 at the end of the month, a multi-year high.

Bitcoin and Ethereum's August options markets show bearish bias

According to The Block, Derive data shows that with the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged at its July meeting, market sentiment has turned cautious, with traders shifting significantly to bearish positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expiring in August, with demand concentrated in put options. Derive's head of research, Sean Dawson, stated that open interest in Ethereum put options expiring on August 29th has exceeded that of call options by more than 10%, with positions concentrated at strike prices of $3,200, $3,000, and $2,200. Bitcoin's bearish sentiment is even more pronounced, with open interest in put options expiring on August 29th nearly five times that of call options, primarily at strike prices of $95,000, $80,000, and $100,000. This suggests that traders are generally betting that Bitcoin will fall below $100,000. Derive estimates a 25% probability of Ethereum falling below $3,000 by the end of August, and an 18% probability of Bitcoin falling below $100,000.

SuperGaming secures $15 million in Series B funding from A16z, Polygon, and others, bringing its valuation to $100 million.

According to Tech in Asia, SuperGaming, a game development company headquartered in Pune, India and Singapore, announced the completion of a $15 million Series B funding round led by Skycatcher and Steadview Capital, with participation from A16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, Neowiz, and Polygon Ventures. SuperGaming's valuation has reached $100 million. The new funds will be used to expand internationally (first in Latin America) for its game "Indus Battle Royale" and upgrade its technology platform. The company has accumulated 200 million game downloads and is advancing new technologies such as a cloud-based multiplayer backend and Web3 digital asset ownership through SuperPlatform.