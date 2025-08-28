Important Pi Network Reminder: Don’t Miss This Key Ecosystem Feature

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/28 11:21
Threshold
T$0.01648+1.29%
Salamanca
DON$0.000484-5.65%
Pi Network
PI$0.346+2.02%

TL;DR

  • The .pi Domain Auction aims to provide pioneers with personalized options for easier identity and app access.
  • PI’s price continues to struggle, sliding to about $0.33. The upcoming token unlocks and the increased amount of coins stored on exchanges intensify the selling pressure, though rumors of a potential Coinbase listing keep hopes for a rebound alive.

Information About the Upcoming Feature

The team behind Pi Network issued another announcement regarding the .pi Domain Auction. It reminded that the platform-level utility “directly harnesses the collective resources of the Pi community,” including its attention and authenticity. Having said that, the developers expect the campaign to be successful. 

The auction is a bidding event that will enable Pioneers to acquire unique .pi domain names. These will replace the users’ long addresses, consisting of numerous letters and numbers, and will be similar in concept to .eth (Ethereum Name Services) and .bnb (BSC Name Services). 

Earlier this month, Pi Network reminded Pioneers that the auction has been extended to September 30, 2025, allowing them more time to innovate, build, and bid for their applications. 

The latest disclosure was met with mixed feelings. Some community members argued that the crypto project has much bigger problems to solve rather than focus on such a development. Others, though, praised the initiative, claiming it can generate more trust if delivered on time. 

PI’s Price Decline

Despite the frequent developments surrounding the controversial project, the price of the native token has continued to sink. During the latest correction of the cryptocurrency market, PI plummeted to a new all-time low of roughly $0.33, representing a staggering 90% decline compared to the historical peak of around $3 witnessed in February. 

Factors like the multi-million token unlock scheduled for the next 30 days and the rising amount of coins stored on crypto exchanges increase the selling pressure. 

Contrary to the bearish landscape, there are still optimists who believe PI could reclaim its former peak and even surpass it. Additionally, there have been increased rumors that Coinbase may soon offer trading services for the asset. Such a move will most likely trigger a significant price surge, but as of this writing, there is no official announcement.

The post Important Pi Network Reminder: Don’t Miss This Key Ecosystem Feature appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 1.3 million USDC to purchase 1.579 million AERO at a price of US$0.823.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.2689-3.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+7.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 14:25
Partager
Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

As crypto markets shift into the final quarter of 2025, investor attention is squarely focused on Solana (SOL) and SUI, two high-performance Layer-1 blockchains competing for capital rotation. Both have posted impressive rallies this year and remain critical pillars of the altcoin market. Solana’s resilience after its brutal bear market decline has impressed analysts, while [...] The post Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$210.26+3.64%
SUI
SUI$3.4802+0.79%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006086+12.39%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/28 11:53
Partager
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

USDT0 and XAUt0 Are Now Live on Polygon