The post In 2025, global cryptocurrency investors will rush to purchase Pioneer Hash smart cloud mining contracts, allowing you to earn a daily incomethatneverstops! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent years, as digital assets have further entered the mainstream, Pioneer Hash has grown into a top global cloud mining service provider, serving over 6 million users in over 180 countries. The platform allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) without purchasing expensive hardware or paying for electricity. Pioneer Hash’s contracts, which transform idle assets into high-yield mining schemes, have attracted numerous cryptocurrency holders, with some advanced users reporting daily returns of up to $8,999 or more. This model is particularly suitable for both novice and professional investors, and cloud mining is rapidly becoming one of the most convenient ways for individuals to earn passive crypto income. Bitcoin mining is often associated with expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and technical know-how. But in 2025, cloud mining allows anyone to start mining, no experience required. Instead of setting up a mining rig at home, a simple contract gives remote access to an industrial-scale mining farm. These services allow beginners to earn Bitcoin securely, transparently, and efficiently, using only their phone or computer. How to join Pioneer Hash and start earning a stable daily income? 1. Visit the official website. Register an account at pioneerhash.com to quickly begin your cloud mining journey. 2. Complete registration and receive a $15 welcome bonus. Fill in your basic information and, upon successful registration, receive a $15 trial bonus from the platform. Try cloud mining at no cost. 3. Choose a contract. Choose the appropriate cloud computing power contract. No technical knowledge is required. The platform automatically schedules mining pools and computing power, and mining and generating revenue will begin within 24 hours. 4. Referral Rewards: Invite friends and earn commissions easily. Level 1 referral: Receive a 3% bonus. Level 2 referral: Receive a… The post In 2025, global cryptocurrency investors will rush to purchase Pioneer Hash smart cloud mining contracts, allowing you to earn a daily incomethatneverstops! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent years, as digital assets have further entered the mainstream, Pioneer Hash has grown into a top global cloud mining service provider, serving over 6 million users in over 180 countries. The platform allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) without purchasing expensive hardware or paying for electricity. Pioneer Hash’s contracts, which transform idle assets into high-yield mining schemes, have attracted numerous cryptocurrency holders, with some advanced users reporting daily returns of up to $8,999 or more. This model is particularly suitable for both novice and professional investors, and cloud mining is rapidly becoming one of the most convenient ways for individuals to earn passive crypto income. Bitcoin mining is often associated with expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and technical know-how. But in 2025, cloud mining allows anyone to start mining, no experience required. Instead of setting up a mining rig at home, a simple contract gives remote access to an industrial-scale mining farm. These services allow beginners to earn Bitcoin securely, transparently, and efficiently, using only their phone or computer. How to join Pioneer Hash and start earning a stable daily income? 1. Visit the official website. Register an account at pioneerhash.com to quickly begin your cloud mining journey. 2. Complete registration and receive a $15 welcome bonus. Fill in your basic information and, upon successful registration, receive a $15 trial bonus from the platform. Try cloud mining at no cost. 3. Choose a contract. Choose the appropriate cloud computing power contract. No technical knowledge is required. The platform automatically schedules mining pools and computing power, and mining and generating revenue will begin within 24 hours. 4. Referral Rewards: Invite friends and earn commissions easily. Level 1 referral: Receive a 3% bonus. Level 2 referral: Receive a…

In 2025, global cryptocurrency investors will rush to purchase Pioneer Hash smart cloud mining contracts, allowing you to earn a daily incomethatneverstops!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:51
Harvest Finance
FARM$25.83-7.81%
1
1$0.007166-36.51%
Solana
SOL$220.35-7.46%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,801.46-2.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08711-1.14%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12207-5.31%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00484+0.10%

In recent years, as digital assets have further entered the mainstream, Pioneer Hash has grown into a top global cloud mining service provider, serving over 6 million users in over 180 countries. The platform allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) without purchasing expensive hardware or paying for electricity. Pioneer Hash’s contracts, which transform idle assets into high-yield mining schemes, have attracted numerous cryptocurrency holders, with some advanced users reporting daily returns of up to $8,999 or more. This model is particularly suitable for both novice and professional investors, and cloud mining is rapidly becoming one of the most convenient ways for individuals to earn passive crypto income.

Bitcoin mining is often associated with expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and technical know-how. But in 2025, cloud mining allows anyone to start mining, no experience required. Instead of setting up a mining rig at home, a simple contract gives remote access to an industrial-scale mining farm. These services allow beginners to earn Bitcoin securely, transparently, and efficiently, using only their phone or computer.

How to join Pioneer Hash and start earning a stable daily income?

1. Visit the official website.

Register an account at pioneerhash.com to quickly begin your cloud mining journey.

2. Complete registration and receive a $15 welcome bonus.

Fill in your basic information and, upon successful registration, receive a $15 trial bonus from the platform. Try cloud mining at no cost.

3. Choose a contract.

Choose the appropriate cloud computing power contract. No technical knowledge is required. The platform automatically schedules mining pools and computing power, and mining and generating revenue will begin within 24 hours.

4. Referral Rewards: Invite friends and earn commissions easily.

Level 1 referral: Receive a 3% bonus.

Level 2 referral: Receive a 1.5% bonus.

Click here to view more lucrative contract plans

https://pioneerhash.com/contract

Advantages of Pioneer Hash Cloud Mining

Pioneer Hash is not only convenient, but also offers several advantages that have made it successful in the crowded crypto space:

Accessibility – Almost anyone can start mining in minutes, without any technical knowledge or hardware investment.

Free Installation – You don’t have to pay for electricity, equipment, or maintenance. Pioneer Hash handles everything.

Flexible Options – Hashj offers users a variety of contract options to meet their financial goals.

Global Reach – Pioneer Hash has a global reach, no matter where you are.

Welcome Bonus – New users can enjoy special offers, including a $15 welcome bonus upon registration and daily profit sharing.

Flexibility – We offer a variety of contract plans to meet the needs of both new and existing investors.

Rewards – The platform encourages new and existing users by offering additional rewards.

Adhering to the principles of “innovation-driven, integrity-based,” we continuously optimize our service experience to help users achieve long-term returns in the digital asset space. Whether you’re a digital asset novice or a seasoned professional, Pioneer Hash will be your trusted partner.

Contact：[email protected]

Official website：https://pioneerhash.com

Source: https://finbold.com/in-2025-global-cryptocurrency-investors-will-rush-to-purchase-pioneer-hash-smart-cloud-mining-contracts-allowing-you-to-earn-a-daily-incomethatneverstops/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001174-4.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10099-4.71%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.906-6.43%
1
1$0.007167-37.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation