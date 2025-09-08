In The Latest XRP News Investors Sideline Waiting For ETF Approval As Ripple Holders Bet Big On Layer Brett

Crypto News

In the latest XRP news, Ripple investors are stuck in a holding pattern, waiting anxiously for regulators to finally approve an ETF.

The delay has left many wondering what’s next, but some holders aren’t sitting idly by. Instead, they’re shifting their focus to a buzzing new presale project known as Layer Brett ($LBRETT), which analysts suggest could be the next 100x altcoin.

Having recently gained momentum in its presale, Layer Brett is already on track for a potential surge. Keep reading to discover how investors can join its rally.

XRP News: BlackRock Silence Fuels Uncertainty Before Swell 2025

Ripple’s Swell 2025 is shaping up to be a star-studded event in New York this November, with BlackRock’s Director of Digital Assets, Maxwell Stein, scheduled to speak. While the agenda includes tokenized assets, stablecoins, and regulation, what’s missing is any mention of an XRP ETF.

That absence is weighing on the community. BlackRock already offers ETFs for Bitcoin and Ethereum, but when it comes to XRP, the asset manager isn’t ready to commit. With Ripple’s long SEC battle only recently concluded, investors are still questioning whether regulatory concerns are keeping BlackRock hesitant.

XRP price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The market reflects this sentiment. Instead of climbing on speculation, XRP has declined, losing 8.51% over the last month. Many holders appear tired of waiting and are shifting their attention to other altcoins with faster momentum, leaving XRP on the sidelines and its short-term outlook uncertain. For those tracking XRP news, this latest development signals that patience may still be required.

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) Stands Out With Speed and Staking

Layer Brett is gaining attention because it promises both meme-driven community energy and genuine blockchain use cases. It’s built on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, but it avoids Ethereum’s sluggish speeds and high gas fees by running on its own Layer 2 blockchain. That means blazing-fast transactions, lower costs, and room to scale for millions of users.

Then there’s staking, which is also turning heads. Early buyers can lock their tokens and start earning staking rewards right away, with returns so attractive they make other DeFi projects look stingy. For anyone looking for top DeFi tokens with strong yield potential, $LBRETT is standing out.

On top of that, the project’s tokenomics are as clear as daylight. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, the community doesn’t have to worry about hidden inflation or unexplained burns. The ecosystem isn’t idle either. Gamified staking, NFT integrations, and reward incentives are in place, keeping holders engaged and active.

As for scalability, Layer Brett’s design makes it ready for mass adoption. It’s built to handle heavy demand without breaking a sweat, making it one of the most promising long-term crypto plays if adoption accelerates.

Conclusion

XRP holders may be stuck waiting for regulatory clarity and ETF approval, but others are already moving into faster plays like Layer Brett, which stands out with its blazing speed, high staking rewards, and transparent tokenomics. Early buyers have already gained 37.5% from the presale jump at $0.004 to $0.0055, fueling serious FOMO.

Analysts suggest $LBRETT could reach $0.25 once listed, adding to the buzz around its momentum. With the ongoing $1 million presale giveaway, the case grows even stronger. Don’t wait—secure $LBRETT before the next price increase.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author



Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories







Next article