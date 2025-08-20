In turbulent times, investors aren’t looking for high-risk, high-return profits. BTC Miner Cloud Mining has launched BTC XRP guaranteed principal and interest contracts, offering guaranteed profits.

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:58
Threshold
T$0.01574-3.61%
RealLink
REAL$0.05071+0.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.627-4.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,090.86-2.31%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.176-1.28%
XRP
XRP$2.8751-5.21%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07479-3.14%

The latest meeting between Trump and Putin has again been fruitless, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains at a stalemate, making the recovery of the already fragile global economy even more difficult. Frequent capital market fluctuations, declining profits in traditional industries, and investors desperately seeking new, stable channels amidst this difficult situation.

At the same time, the US government has publicly announced its strategic plan to create a “global cryptocurrency capital,” explicitly encouraging long-term funds such as pension funds and insurance funds to flow into the crypto industry, particularly the risk-free, controllable return model of cloud mining. This signal quickly shifted market attention to the prudent allocation of digital assets.

BTC Miner Preemptively Launches “Guaranteed Principal and Interest Contracts”

Against this backdrop, BTC Miner, a well-known UK-based compliant platform, has announced the launch of a new “Guaranteed Principal and Interest Contract” designed for conservative investors. This product, backed by the platform’s smart contract mechanism, is unaffected by market price fluctuations, ensuring the safety of principal and the distribution of returns according to the agreed-upon ratio. A spokesperson for the BTC Miner platform stated:

In turbulent times, investors need safe and predictable returns, not high-risk, high-profit options. Our Principal and Interest Guaranteed Contract directly addresses this need.

Three Core Advantages of the Contract:

Principal Guarantee – Fully protected investment, even during market declines;

Fixed Income – Stable daily interest payments, significantly higher than bank savings and bond returns;

Flexible Entry – Register and receive a $500 trial bonus, allowing you to experience real returns with zero barriers to entry.

The platform also offers a dedicated channel for pension funds and institutional investors, supporting fast entry and exit of multiple currencies, including USDT, BTC, XRP, and ETH, with withdrawals taking as little as a few minutes. Joining BTC Miner is easy.

1: Visit the official website and register with your email address → https://btcminer.net

2: Select a contract: After registration, you can purchase a free $500 contract, earning $2 per day.

3: For premium contracts, top up before purchasing. Fast deposits and withdrawals are supported for multiple currencies, including USDT, BTC, XRP, and ETH.

4: Place orders with one click. The AI system automatically settles profits 24/7. View real-time earnings on the dashboard and bind a payment address for withdrawals.

BTC Miner contract examples:

$500 contract, 1-day period, daily profit of $2, total profit of $2.

$200 contract, 2-day period, daily profit of $10, total profit of $20.

$300 contract, 3-day period, daily profit of $4.95, total profit of $14.85.

$1000 contract, 7-day period, daily profit of $20.10, total profit of $140.7.

$2500 contract, 10-day period , daily profit of $62.75, total profit of $620.75.

$5,000 contract, 15-day period, daily profit of $137.5, total profit of $2,062.5.

$10,000 contract, 20-day period, daily profit of $300, total profit of $6,000.

$30,000 contract, 30-day period, daily profit of $1,086, total profit of $32,580.

Click here to view the advanced contract.

BTC Miner can also create a dedicated consortium by inviting subordinates to invest.

Expert Interpretation

Elena Dubois, a financial scholar in Paris, pointed out:

With the release of favorable US policies, the influx of pension funds into cryptocurrencies is no longer a marginal phenomenon, but an inevitable trend. BTC Miner’s principal-guaranteed and interest-guaranteed contracts provide a fixed return while protecting the principal, and this type of product will become a new favorite in the market. Cloud Mining: From Risky Speculation to Steady Returns

For the past decade, cryptocurrency has been known for its high volatility and high risk, but cloud mining is changing this landscape. By leasing computing power, users can earn daily returns on digital assets without incurring expensive hardware and electricity costs. The addition of BTC Miner has transformed cloud mining from a “game for gamers” into an institutional investment, gradually becoming a safe haven for pension funds and insurance companies.

Looking Ahead

With the accelerated progress of crypto regulatory compliance in the US and Europe, cloud mining is expected to become a key pillar of the digital economy. BTC Miner stated that in addition to principal-guaranteed and interest-guaranteed contracts, it will gradually launch “flexible floating contracts” and “high-yield advanced contracts” to cater to all investor groups, from conservative to aggressive.

About BTC Miner

BTC Miner is a leading global cloud mining platform originating in the UK, dedicated to providing investors with a safe, transparent, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. The platform combines artificial intelligence (AI) computing power optimization technology with clean energy-powered mining farms, allowing users to easily enjoy daily, automatically settled passive income without purchasing expensive equipment or complex operations. Now is the perfect time to join cloud mining.

Official Website: https://btcminer.net

Email: [email protected]

Company Address: 17 Whitworth Drive, Randlay, Telford, Shropshire

Postal Code: TF3 2NN

Media: Kevin Byers

App Download: https://btcminer.net/app.html

Source: https://finbold.com/in-turbulent-times-investors-arent-looking-for-high-risk-high-return-profits-btc-miner-cloud-mining-has-launched-btc-xrp-guaranteed-principal-and-interest-contracts-offering-guaranteed-profits/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002149-4.19%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02569-4.21%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+24.93%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1379-9.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 22:31
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-2.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10031-0.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion