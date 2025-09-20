The post Index Drops 2% as Nearly All Constituents Trade Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4324.62, down 2.0% (-88.55) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday. One of 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: NEAR (+0.1%) and AVAX (-1.0%) Laggards: SUI (-5.6%) and BCH (-4.7%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/19/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-drops-2-as-nearly-all-constituents-trade-lowerThe post Index Drops 2% as Nearly All Constituents Trade Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4324.62, down 2.0% (-88.55) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday. One of 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: NEAR (+0.1%) and AVAX (-1.0%) Laggards: SUI (-5.6%) and BCH (-4.7%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/19/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-drops-2-as-nearly-all-constituents-trade-lower

Index Drops 2% as Nearly All Constituents Trade Lower

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 10:05
NEAR
NEAR$3.106-3.17%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$604.8-0.99%
1
1$0.009916-14.73%
MemeCore
M$2.28102-10.14%
SUI
SUI$3.6815-4.39%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.16+0.95%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10503-3.57%

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4324.62, down 2.0% (-88.55) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday.

One of 20 assets is trading higher.

Leaders: NEAR (+0.1%) and AVAX (-1.0%)

Laggards: SUI (-5.6%) and BCH (-4.7%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/19/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-drops-2-as-nearly-all-constituents-trade-lower

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Partager
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury