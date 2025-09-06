Index Gains 3% as All Assets Trade Higher

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4081.41, up 3.0% (+120.44) since 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.
All 20 assets are trading higher.
Leaders: SUI (+5.0%) and FIL (+4.5%).
Laggards: AAVE (+1.1%) and XRP (+2.3%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
