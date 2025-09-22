India Blockchain Month 2025 turns New Delhi into a global Web3 hub with 8 flagship events, 250+ partners, and pioneers driving AI, RWA, and decentralized innovation.India Blockchain Month 2025 turns New Delhi into a global Web3 hub with 8 flagship events, 250+ partners, and pioneers driving AI, RWA, and decentralized innovation.

India Blockchain Month 2025: Delhi to Lead the World in Web3, AI & Real-World Asset Innovation

2025/09/22 20:38
New Delhi, September 2025 – India Blockchain Month (INBM) returns for its landmark second edition, reinforcing its stature as Asia’s most ambitious Web3 movement and one of the world’s largest community-driven blockchain festivals. Spearheaded by BlockOn Ventures and Web3preneur, the month-long innovation campaign will transform New Delhi into the global epicenter of Web3, AI, and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption.

Delhi at the Forefront of Decentralization

This September, all roads lead to the Capital as INBM 2025 aligns with ETHGlobal Delhi Week (Sept 22–28). From regulators and policymakers to builders, founders, investors, creators, and communities, the movement is set to converge thousands of voices to accelerate Bharat’s decentralized future and showcase its innovation muscle to the world.

🌍 Eight Flagship Gatherings Across Two Iconic Venues

Hosted at JW Marriott, Aerocity and Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, INBM 2025 will roll out eight blockbuster flagship events spotlighting:

  • The trillion-dollar promise of Real-World Assets (RWA)
  • AI x Web3 convergence shaping the future economy
  • Women in Web3 – amplifying diversity and leadership
  • Startup & VC Day – where founders meet capital
  • Web3preneur Day – a no-frills, high-energy marketplace of ideas
  • Web3preneur Summit – the defining stage for Bharat’s Web3 narrative

Events Details

25th September, 2025 –  JW Marriott

  1. Web3preneur Luncheon – Exclusive for Web3preneurs & CXOs
  2. AccInvest Elite Networking – Exclusive for CXOs, Founders, Investors & VCs
  3. GLOBLA: Blockchain Leadership Awards – Founders, Ecosystem Leaders and Influencers
  4. VNTR Investor Roundtable – VCs & Investors

26th September, 2025 –  Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels

  1. Web3preneur Summit –  Full Day Summit including multiple Stages and Event Access.( Include NONSTOP Stage)
  2. Web3conf India – Full Day event with stellar speaker lineup.
  3. I ❤️ RWA  – Exclusive for RWA Delegates, Founders and Believers
  4. Women.web3preneurs – Exclusive for Womens in Web3. (Women Only Event)
  5. Regulatory Roundtable – Regulators, Govt., Policy experts.
  6. AI for Builders –  Builders, AI Experts, Founders, AI Engineers.

📌 Register here: luma.com/web3preneur Limited Entries.

🎤 15+ Visionaries, 1 Stage

The speaker lineup will feature 15 pioneers shaping the decentralized revolution – from policy shapers to product disruptors. Confirmed names include:

  • Dilip Chenoy, Chairman, Bharat Web3 Association
  • Prasanna Lohar, Founder, India Blockchain Forum
  • Raj Kapoor, Founder, India Blockchain Alliance
  • Kamlesh Nagware, Co-founder, FSV Labs
  • Srinivas Mahankali, Digital Transformation Leader, CXO
  • Ravikant Agrawal, Director of Growth, Billions Network
  • Dr. Satya Gupta, Chairman BFPF
  • Vikas Pandey, CEO, Shipfinex
  • Aditi Chopra, Founder, Superwomen DAO & India Lead, Arbitrum
  • Devika Mittal, Regional Head, Ava Labs
  • Tarusha Mittal, Co-Founder Dapps
  • Garima Singh, Government Alliance Lead – LF Decentralized Trust India
  • Ansoo Gupta,COO at Pinstom
  • Shraddha Khattri, Blockchain Lawyer
  • Bhavya Batra, Co-Founder, ForgeXAI
  • Akanksha Saxena, Growth Lead Ta-da
  • Dharamveer Singh, Founder & CEO BlockCube & PowerXchange
  • Vedang Vatsa, Founder, #Web3

🤝 The Power of 250+ Partners

What makes INBM truly different is its bottom-up, community-first DNA. Over 250 partners have pledged support, spanning:

  • 100+ Web3 communities driving grassroots adoption
  • 100+ global and Indian media partners amplifying the narrative
  • 25+ Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) shaping conversations
  • 25+ startups , ecosystem and event  partners enabling collaboration at scale

This coalition ensures INBM is not just an event – but a movement owned by the ecosystem, for the ecosystem.

🏛️ About the Organizers

BlockOn Ventures – A pioneer in Asia’s Web3 landscape since 2017, BlockOn has hosted 170+ events across 10+ countries, connecting 73,000+ attendees, 2,500+ speakers, and 750+ sponsors, with media coverage from Forbes, Bloomberg, and CNN. Including pioneering  flagship events across  India, Malaysia & Thailand Blockchain not just conferences or summits but  weeks and months.

Web3preneur – A global networking movement known for its “no-stage, no-speaker, no-frills” format, Web3preneur curates high-impact gatherings at global hotspots like Token2049 Singaporen/ Dubai , Multiple blockchain weeks  and ETH editions such as Eth Malaysia ,India ,Dubai Global and Devconnect.

🌐 Join the Movement

India Blockchain Month 2025 is more than a festival – it is a collective leap into Bharat’s decentralized future.

We invite sponsors, investors, media houses, community leaders, and ecosystem partners to join hands in co-creating this historic journey.

Event Partners: Web3Conf India, Vntr Capital, Startupnews.fyi, Web3 Carnival, MetaDecrypt, IOV2055, The Coin Republic, Amplificable, Access Blockchain Association.

🔗 www.IndiaBlockchainMonth.com
📩 [email protected]

This September, let’s make history.
This September, let’s Blockchainize Bharat with INBM.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
