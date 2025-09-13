India FX Reserves, USD rose from previous $694.23B to $698.27B in September 1

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 01:22
Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/india-fx-reserves-usd-rose-from-previous-69423b-to-69827b-in-september-1-202509121130

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, and Chainlink, an oracle network, have announced an integration of the Chainlink data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process. The partnership will focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions. According to the announcement, the two companies are set to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 01:25
