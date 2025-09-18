India Mandates Cybersecurity Audits for Crypto Firms Under FIU’s Directive

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 10:36
India is reportedly imposing bank-grade compliance on crypto platforms, mandating cybersecurity audits and stricter oversight that signal a dramatic regulatory upgrade across the booming digital asset space. Crypto Exchanges in India Now Face Bank-Level Compliance Obligations India has reportedly mandated cybersecurity audits for all cryptocurrency exchanges, custodians, and intermediaries, with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/india-mandates-cybersecurity-audits-for-crypto-firms-under-fius-directive/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partner to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and more

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Cointelegraph, DBS Bank, Franklin Templeton and Ripple have partnered to launch trading and lending solutions supported by tokenized money market funds and RLUSD stablecoins.
PANews2025/09/18 10:04
SEC approves new exchange listing standards fast-tracking crypto ETF listings

The SEC approved on an "accelerated basis" listing standards for crypto ETFs, setting the stage for those products to be ready for trading.
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:15
Kaisa Capital surged 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and launched its RWA tokenization business.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Jinshi, Kaisa Capital (00936.HK) rose 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and the development of a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization business layout.
PANews2025/09/18 10:12
