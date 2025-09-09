India pushes BRICS to fix trade gaps as China rallies for unity

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 15:27
Threshold
T$0.01669+3.53%
Union
U$0.00999-5.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.806+2.84%
Triathon
GROW$0.0225--%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0304-0.97%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11092-1.78%

India told the BRICS bloc on Monday that it wants trade gaps fixed fast, especially with countries inside the group.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, “Our biggest trade deficits are with BRICS partners,” during a virtual summit that didn’t include Prime Minister Modi, who had just returned from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China.

That visit was seen as a signal that India might be warming up to Beijing, even while tensions with Washington grow.

While India pushed for economic correction, the rest of the BRICS countries didn’t hold back either. Brazil, which hosted the meeting, called the U.S. tariffs “blackmail.”

Trump’s tariffs have slammed both countries with taxes as high as 50%, far worse than the 30% he slapped on Chinese products. The BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has been accused by Trump of running “anti-American policies.”

Jaishankar calls out trade imbalance with BRICS nations

India said that the trade gap with China is getting out of control, as India’s trade deficit with Beijing hit $99.21 billion, an all-time high. Moreover, Chinese customs data released on Monday shows China scored a $77.7 billion surplus with India just by August, up 16% from last year.

Imports from China keep going up, and New Delhi isn’t thrilled. “The BRICS itself can set an example by reviewing trade flows among its member states,” Jaishankar said. He also made it clear that India has been demanding “expeditious solutions” to fix these one-sided trade numbers.

The story is the same with Russia. India’s trade with Moscow hit $68.7 billion this fiscal year, and most of that is driven by oil imports. But that number comes with a catch—India ran a $59 billion deficit in that deal too.

This isn’t just about numbers. India’s message to BRICS was political too. Unlike China and Russia, who see BRICS as a power group to challenge the West, India views it as mainly an economic network. According to Chietigj Bajpaee from Chatham House, India wants business solutions, not geopolitical drama.

But China had its own message. Xi Jinping didn’t name the U.S. directly but warned about “hegemonism, unilateralism, and protectionism.” He said trade wars like this “severely disrupt the world economy and undermine international trade rules.” He pushed BRICS to stand together and resist rising tariffs globally.

U.S. tariffs hit India harder than China as talks stall

The India-U.S. situation keeps getting messier. Trump’s team has thrown a brutal 50% tariff on Indian goods, far above the 30% applied to China. That’s triggered serious tension between Washington and New Delhi. Talks between the two have stalled.

Why? The U.S. wants India to stop buying oil from Russia and open up sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy, but India says the pressure is unfair.

Trump recently claimed India offered to drop tariffs on American goods to zero. But he brushed it off, saying it came “too late” in negotiations. That’s despite India saying it was still willing to talk.

Even with all the finger-pointing, Trump tried to calm things down. From the Oval Office, he said the U.S. and India have a “special relationship” and added there’s “nothing to worry.” He called Modi a “great prime minister.” Modi responded on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties.”

Chietigj Bajpaee didn’t ignore the diplomacy but said it doesn’t erase the underlying problems. He said those friendly comments show the relationship still has strong bones, even if the surface is bruised.

India still sees the U.S. as a key player in tech, defense, and strategy, and Washington sees India as a counter to China’s rise.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/india-pushes-brics-fix-trade-gaps/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE for $68 million, becoming the largest single Dogecoin treasury in operation. NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at approximately $68 million, as part of its newly launched Official…
DOGE
DOGE$0.24056+2.82%
Particl
PART$0.2057+3.67%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/09 16:07
Partager
California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

The DOJ said that a California man was sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay $26.8 million in restitution.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00708+0.71%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 15:30
Partager
Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

TLDR: Chainalysis expands XRPL coverage to include 260,000+ tokens, widening compliance monitoring beyond XRP itself. XRPL has processed over 3.3 billion transactions since 2012, maintaining nearly 200 validators worldwide. New token tracking covers IOUs, XLS-20 NFTs, and multi-purpose tokens similar to ERC-1155 standards. Users can monitor XRPL tokens in Chainalysis KYT, Reactor, and entity screening [...] The post Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP appeared first on Blockonomi.
ELIS
XLS$0.0018-5.26%
XRP
XRP$3.0083+2.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01336+4.13%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/09 16:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Cloud Mining For Consistent Daily Profits: FY Energy Leads the 2025 Passive Income Wave With A $20 Free Trial Bonus