India Pushes Crypto Under Tax Rules, Traders Face New Compliance Pressure

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/27 13:05
RealLink
REAL$0.05779+0.76%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03636+1.28%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023-4.16%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02757+5.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00683-0.29%

TLDR:

  • India introduces capital gains tax on crypto trading under new law, placing digital assets alongside gold and real estate.
  • Tax authorities prepare audits targeting undeclared crypto trades, with exchanges asked to supply transaction data.
  • New compliance demands raise costs for exchanges and push investors to reconsider high-frequency price speculation strategies.
  • Blockchain forensics tools now give regulators sharper ability to track undeclared activity across both domestic and offshore accounts.

India’s tax department has turned its focus to undeclared cryptocurrency trades, a move that signals tighter oversight in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets. Officials have flagged undisclosed activity and are preparing measures aimed at taxing capital gains. 

For traders, the shift represents growing regulatory scrutiny. For exchanges, it raises compliance risks. And for investors, it sets the stage for stricter rules shaping how crypto moves in and out of India.

Crypto Trading Under Tax Lens

Reports indicate authorities are now reviewing undisclosed crypto activity. The campaign follows the recent enactment of new taxation rules that treat crypto trades alongside assets like gold and real estate.

The Law on Taxation of Speculation and Profiteering, introduced in August 2025, extended capital gains tax to cryptocurrency trading for the first time. Officials said the law would apply gradually, giving investors limited time to adjust before audits expand.

India’s move comes as regulators globally are intensifying checks on virtual assets. According to TRM Labs, disruptions in other regions, such as Iran, have shown how digital assets can both bypass controls and expose users to greater risks. 

Authorities are using such cases as reference points in shaping enforcement.

Tax officers are expected to request trading records from exchanges and independent platforms. Any discrepancies between reported income and blockchain transactions could trigger penalties. Market participants said the scope will likely expand to cover both domestic and offshore accounts tied to Indian users.

Impact on Crypto Price and Exchanges

The clampdown is raising questions around liquidity and trading volumes. Exchanges anticipate higher compliance costs as they align reporting with tax rules. 

Several platforms have already begun strengthening Know Your Customer checks and user reporting frameworks.

For investors, tax exposure changes trading strategies. Analysts believe short-term trades could fall, as higher taxation reduces incentives for frequent price speculation. At the same time, long-term holders may continue using crypto as a hedge against inflation and currency weakness.

According to TRM Labs, domestic exchanges are under pressure following recent hacks and international freezes of linked wallets elsewhere. While those incidents were outside India, they underline vulnerabilities regulators are watching closely. 

Officials argue that stricter oversight could help protect local users from similar disruptions.

Crypto influencers inside the country have started advising followers to maintain clean records. They point out that tax officers are increasingly relying on blockchain forensics to detect unreported trades. In this environment, undisclosed activity carries greater risk of exposure than ever before.

The post India Pushes Crypto Under Tax Rules, Traders Face New Compliance Pressure appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16856+17.28%
SIX
SIX$0.02103-1.36%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464-0.03%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

PANews reported on August 27th that as of 1:00 PM on the same day, the MyStonks platform's 24-hour trading volume reached $209.11 million. Currently, the platform has 179 RWA token assets listed and 37,063 users. MyStonks is a decentralized digital asset trading platform specializing in US stock token asset and contract trading (supporting up to 20x leverage). Leveraging blockchain technology, it enables efficient and transparent digital asset trading and management, promoting the digitization of traditional assets and enhancing liquidity.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311+3.55%
Allo
RWA$0.005692+9.35%
Partager
PANews2025/08/27 13:24
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,038.95+0.98%
MANTRA
OM$0.2307+4.01%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets