India remains solid in first place as USA charges to second in global crypto adoption

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/05 19:58
The USA has become the second country in terms of crypto adoption globally per the latest Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index, which reviewed data from July 2024 to June 2025.

The Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index report also found that APAC countries led by India, Pakistan and Vietnam have furthered their status as a global crypto hub, with North America climbing to the second-highest regional position after approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs and regulations.

India retains its place in first position, but Nigeria has slid from second to sixth spot.

Crypto adoption is growing across regions 

APAC emerged as the fastest-growing region for on-chain crypto activity, with a 69% year-over-year increase in value received. Total crypto transaction volume in APAC grew from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion, while Latin America’s crypto adoption grew by 63% because of adoption in retail and institutional segments.

More importantly, Sub-Saharan Africa’s adoption grew by 52%, indicating the region’s continued reliance on crypto for remittances and everyday payments.

Despite growth in Latin America, APAC, and Africa, it is North America and Europe that continue to dominate, receiving $2.2 trillion and $2.6 trillion in crypto in the past year. North America saw 49% growth, while Europe saw 42%

MENA saw a more modest 33% growth, suggesting a slower pace of adoption relative to other emerging markets, though total volume still exceeded half a trillion dollars.

When Chainalysis adjusted their index for population size, they uncovered that Eastern European countries were seeing higher crypto adoption and activity led by Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, with Jordan in the Middle East being the 4th on the list.

Stablecoins see growth globally

USDT processed over $1 trillion per month, between June 2024 and June 2025, peaking at $1.14T in January 2025, while USDC operated within the $1.24T to $3.29T range, peaking in October 2024.

However, the most rapid growth came from smaller stablecoins like EURC, PYUSD, and DAI.

When it comes to fiat on-ramping, Bitcoin leads by a wide margin, accounting for over $4.6 trillion in fiat inflows. Layer 1 tokens (excluding BTC and ETH), saw roughly $3.8 trillion in volume and stablecoins ranked third at $1.3 trillion, while altcoins followed at approximately $540 billion.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
PANews2025/09/05 20:13
