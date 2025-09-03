India Set to Join OECD’s Crypto Transactions Sharing Agenda by April 2027: Report

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/03 15:58

India is reportedly preparing to enforce global crypto reporting rules by adopting the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The move enables automatic crypto transactions data sharing, tighter compliance and better regulatory transparency.

India will be implementing CARF rules, effective April 2027, Business Standard reported.

India’s announcement to officially join OECD’s Crypto Reporting Framework comes in parallel with South Korea’s plans to log and share crypto transactions globally.

“It means your foreign exchange accounts, wallets, and offshore trades won’t stay invisible,” KoinX wrote. “They’ll be automatically reported back to India through international data-sharing agreements.”

India to Sign Multilateral Agreement for Exchange of Crypto Transactions Tax Info

Per a senior finance ministry official, India is expected to sign the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) next year. The pact will provide the legal structure for the automatic exchange of tax-related information.

India entered into the MCAA in 2015 for financial account data; however, the upcoming agreement is an extension to include digital assets.

“This is the same global system that already exposes hidden foreign bank accounts. Now, it’s crypto’s turn,” KoinX stated.

Further, the ministry official noted that the legislative changes and system preparations are already underway to meet the 2027 deadline.

India to Expose Investors’ ‘Invisible’ Crypto Assets

The global crypto reporting agenda means that investors’ coins held in overseas exchanges will be flagged. Further, offshore centralized exchange (CEX) trades will be reported.

“Once the system is live, the reporting will be done not just for the current year but for past years as well,” the tax firm wrote, adding that the government can issue notices under multiple sections for previously undisclosed income.

As a result, KoinX has urged crypto investors to get compliant now by reporting their holdings honestly and filing accurately.

“If you’ve hidden offshore trades in the past, CARF gives the govt a time machine. Your “invisible” assets will suddenly light up,” it added.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.421+0.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,547.31+1.44%
Everscale
EVER$0.0098+3.70%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Partager
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+101.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Partager
UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Users can now pay in AED stablecoin for Al Naimi Advocates services. UAE stablecoin payments is growing entering even the airline and real estate sector.
RealLink
REAL$0.06062+5.26%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0782+0.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00752-4.44%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 17:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th

WLFI Faces Crucial Resistance: Can It Break $0.26 or Fall Further?