Indian court sentences 14 people to life in prison in cryptocurrency extortion case

Par : PANews
2025/08/30 18:31
FORM
FORM$3.7067+1.70%
LIFE
LIFE$0.00004332+0.06%
PEOPLE
PEOPLE$0.01912+2.41%
PART
PART$0.1868+0.21%

PANews reported on August 30 that according to Indian media Deshgujarat, an Indian anti-corruption court has sentenced 14 people to life imprisonment, including 11 police officials and a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative assembly member. They were charged with kidnapping an Indian businessman and extorting cryptocurrency in 2018. The judge found the gang guilty of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention and assault.

It is reported that Indian businessman Shailesh Bhatt recovered part of his investment in the form of Bitcoin after the collapse of BitConnect, a company he invested in. However, after learning that he had recovered part of his investment, the above-mentioned officials planned a kidnapping conspiracy to seize cryptocurrencies. In the end, Shailesh Bhatt was released only after agreeing to transfer some Bitcoin and US$3.6 million in cash.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
JUNE
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 07:40
Partager
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
STRD
STRD$0.095+2.81%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
PACK
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Partager
Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.
GO
GO$0.0004+2.56%
PEOPLE
PEOPLE$0.01914+2.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05581-4.72%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 17:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grant Applications to Revamp Support Program

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Price Prediction for Today (30th August 2025)