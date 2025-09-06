Indomobil rolls out blockchain-based education for 50,000 students across Indonesia

Key highlights: Indonesian students will now receive onchain credentials through Space and Time’s decentralized network.

The initiative replaces cash payments and banking intermediaries with direct SXT token transactions.

Students and schools benefit from verifiable data trails for both coursework and tuition transfers.

A blockchain-powered approach to education access in Indonesia

Indomobil Group is launching a new blockchain-based initiative aimed at making education more accessible and verifiable for tens of thousands of students across Indonesia. In partnership with the Space and Time Foundation, the Indonesian conglomerate plans to onboard over 50,000 students onto a platform where coursework credentials and tuition payments are recorded directly onchain.

At the core of the initiative is SXT Chain, a decentralized data platform that will store proof of course completion, allowing students to securely present their academic credentials to future employers or higher education institutions. The use of blockchain technology is expected to create a new standard of transparency for student achievements.

Tuition payments, which have historically required in-person cash transactions or third-party banking intermediaries, will now be handled with Space and Time’s native SXT token. These tokens enable parents and students to pay schools directly, simplifying the process and removing reliance on traditional financial infrastructure—an important shift in a country where many remain unbanked.

Cutting out intermediaries in education financing

The rollout of this new system transforms the legacy payment model that once placed the burden of coordination on schools and families. With SXT as the underlying payment method, tuition can be sent peer-to-peer and verified instantly. Each transaction, from enrollment to course completion, is logged onchain through Space and Time’s backend, making it fully auditable.

The system ensures every payment and credential can be traced independently. Space and Time indexes all data, providing students with an immutable record of their educational progress. This eliminates fraud risk and creates a reliable framework for distributing both education and funding across regions that traditionally lack access to formal banking services.

The bottom line

The partnership between Indomobil and Space and Time is setting a precedent for decentralized education systems in emerging markets. By removing financial intermediaries and securing data onchain, the initiative introduces a scalable model for inclusive education—giving students not only access to learning but also to a verifiable future.