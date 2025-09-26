The post Indonesian Gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari Dies After Severe Training Accident appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. STUTTGART, GERMANY – OCTOBER 13: Judges watch a gymnast competing in Men’s Horizontal Bar Final during day 10 of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle on October 13, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images Heartbreak has struck the Indonesian Gymnastics community as the country prepares to host its first world championships. Men’s gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari was attending national team training in Penza, Russia, when disaster struck. Al Bari, a 19-year-old and Olympic hopeful, was attempting a skill on the men’s horizontal bar when he incurred a “severe neck injury” and “fell awkwardly into a foam-filled pit.” The Indonesian Gymnastics Federation reports that Al Bari succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, September 25, after 12 days of intensive care at G.A. Zakharyin Hospital. Russian media first reported the tragedy, with Vasily Titov, Vice President of the Russian Gymnastics Federation, attesting to the accident’s circumstances. “We sent our condolences to the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation today, informed them of what happened, and have done everything that needed to be done,” Titov said. After “necessary investigation,” the federation determined Al Bari was “not prepared to perform such a complex element,” Titov added. It has not yet been disclosed which element Al Bari was attempting when the incident occurred. ForbesWorld Champion Alysa Liu Drops Program Featuring D4vd Track Amid Homicide InvestigationBy Caroline Price Recent Major Injuries In Gymnastics Al Bari’s tragic passing comes just months after another severe gymnastics injury made headlines. In late July, Italian gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli went into a medically induced coma after a fall at a competition. While Bonicelli is reportedly on the mend and has been discharged from the hospital, these accidents underscore the inherent dangers of artistic gymnastics. Though injuries remain a palpable risk in both men’s and women’s… The post Indonesian Gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari Dies After Severe Training Accident appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. STUTTGART, GERMANY – OCTOBER 13: Judges watch a gymnast competing in Men’s Horizontal Bar Final during day 10 of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle on October 13, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Getty Images Heartbreak has struck the Indonesian Gymnastics community as the country prepares to host its first world championships. Men’s gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari was attending national team training in Penza, Russia, when disaster struck. Al Bari, a 19-year-old and Olympic hopeful, was attempting a skill on the men’s horizontal bar when he incurred a “severe neck injury” and “fell awkwardly into a foam-filled pit.” The Indonesian Gymnastics Federation reports that Al Bari succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, September 25, after 12 days of intensive care at G.A. Zakharyin Hospital. Russian media first reported the tragedy, with Vasily Titov, Vice President of the Russian Gymnastics Federation, attesting to the accident’s circumstances. “We sent our condolences to the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation today, informed them of what happened, and have done everything that needed to be done,” Titov said. After “necessary investigation,” the federation determined Al Bari was “not prepared to perform such a complex element,” Titov added. It has not yet been disclosed which element Al Bari was attempting when the incident occurred. ForbesWorld Champion Alysa Liu Drops Program Featuring D4vd Track Amid Homicide InvestigationBy Caroline Price Recent Major Injuries In Gymnastics Al Bari’s tragic passing comes just months after another severe gymnastics injury made headlines. In late July, Italian gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli went into a medically induced coma after a fall at a competition. While Bonicelli is reportedly on the mend and has been discharged from the hospital, these accidents underscore the inherent dangers of artistic gymnastics. Though injuries remain a palpable risk in both men’s and women’s…

Indonesian Gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari Dies After Severe Training Accident

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 10:16
ArchLoot
AL$0.0585-5.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016953-0.49%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$0.984-3.33%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9564+0.19%
Pitbull
PIT$0.0000000002904-5.68%

STUTTGART, GERMANY – OCTOBER 13: Judges watch a gymnast competing in Men’s Horizontal Bar Final during day 10 of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle on October 13, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Heartbreak has struck the Indonesian Gymnastics community as the country prepares to host its first world championships.

Men’s gymnast Naufal Takdir Al Bari was attending national team training in Penza, Russia, when disaster struck. Al Bari, a 19-year-old and Olympic hopeful, was attempting a skill on the men’s horizontal bar when he incurred a “severe neck injury” and “fell awkwardly into a foam-filled pit.”

The Indonesian Gymnastics Federation reports that Al Bari succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, September 25, after 12 days of intensive care at G.A. Zakharyin Hospital.

Russian media first reported the tragedy, with Vasily Titov, Vice President of the Russian Gymnastics Federation, attesting to the accident’s circumstances. “We sent our condolences to the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation today, informed them of what happened, and have done everything that needed to be done,” Titov said.

After “necessary investigation,” the federation determined Al Bari was “not prepared to perform such a complex element,” Titov added. It has not yet been disclosed which element Al Bari was attempting when the incident occurred.

ForbesWorld Champion Alysa Liu Drops Program Featuring D4vd Track Amid Homicide InvestigationBy Caroline Price

Recent Major Injuries In Gymnastics

Al Bari’s tragic passing comes just months after another severe gymnastics injury made headlines. In late July, Italian gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli went into a medically induced coma after a fall at a competition.

While Bonicelli is reportedly on the mend and has been discharged from the hospital, these accidents underscore the inherent dangers of artistic gymnastics.

Though injuries remain a palpable risk in both men’s and women’s gymnastics, severe injuries causing paralysis or death are rare. In 1988, American elite gymnast Julissa Gomez was paralyzed in an accident on vault and passed away in 1991 due to complications from her injuries.

Soviet star gymnast Elena Mukhina suffered a similar fate. Known for training the now-banned Thomas salto, Mukhina broke her neck two weeks before the 1980 Olympics, leaving her permanently quadriplegic. She died in 2006 at the age of 46.

In 2019, a collegiate gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University died after sustaining a spinal injury during a routine training exercise on the uneven bars. Two years later, Cameroonian gymnast Séverine Émeraude Djala Abaka passed away in an accident on the same apparatus.

Ultimately, though severe injuries are rare, they are deeply unsettling and tragic.

ForbesUkraine Gymnastics Withdraws In Protest From Paris World Challenge CupBy Caroline Price

Indonesian Gymnastics Reacts

For Indonesian gymnastics, Al Bari’s loss is especially devastating. With the country hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships this October, Al Bari was slated to compete in his first world championships on home soil.

Having just begun his freshman school year at State University Surabaya, Al Bari also had his sights set on the Southeast Asian Games later this year and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Naufal was a talented gymnast, and his passing is a blow to the world of sports, especially Indonesian gymnastics,” the federation shared in a social media post.

“Indonesian Gymnastics has lost one of the nation’s finest. This is a deep blow and sorrow for us. May his family be given strength, and may Naufal find the best place by Allah. Glory and exalted is He.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolineprice/2025/09/25/indonesian-gymnast-naufal-takdir-al-bari-dies-after-severe-training-accident/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$2.23572-6.16%
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.23%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9564+0.19%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Partager
3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

The crypto market is heating up even with some daily swings, and a few mid-cap projects are starting to stand out. These are projects with market values in the hundreds of millions, not tiny micro-caps or giant blue chips.  Right now, three names in particular are drawing attention. Each is working in a different area
Capverse
CAP$0.11055-3.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00539-5.93%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001533-4.60%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:30
Partager
Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

The post Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rex-Osprey has successfully launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the United States.  The new fund distinguishes itself as the first US ETF to pair spot ETH exposure with direct staking payouts. REX-Osprey passes Ethereum rewards to investors According to the release, the new ETF fund gives investors exposure to spot Ethereum while passing through monthly staking rewards. It holds a mix of directly staked ETH and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that also stake ETH. All ETH staking rewards are passed to investors, with none retained by Rex or Osprey. The ETH fund trades under the ticker ESK and is structured under the 1940 Act. Greg King, the CEO of REX Financial, said, “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format.” He explained that the launch of ESK is a continuation of the joint venture work of “introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure.” REX-Osprey is a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds. The joint venture focuses on launching crypto-focused ETFs that give investors regulated access to digital assets. Competitors like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton are still waiting for approval from the SEC. The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed rulings on staking features for Ethereum funds filed by these companies. Spot Ethereum ETFs in the US already manage close to $25 billion, with BlackRock’s ETHA holding the largest share. On September 25, Bitcoin ETFs recorded strong inflows, while Ethereum funds saw continued outflows. Bitcoin ETFs added more than $149 million in new money, led by BlackRock’s IBIT product. Ethereum ETFs lost about $79 million, showing weaker demand as investors pulled capital from ETH funds. Dogecoin and XRP ETFs go live through Rex-Osprey Last week, Rex-Osprey launched the first US based Dogecoin and XRP ETFs. The Dogecoin ETF trades under…
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0155+1.43%
REVOX
REX$0.039905+0.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016958-1.02%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

REX-Osprey brings spot ETH and staking rewards to ETF market

‘Fees are flat’ – VC doubts Tom Lee’s $60K Ethereum outlook