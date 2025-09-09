Infinity Castle’ Arrives With A Stunning Rotten Tomatoes Score

2025/09/09
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Crunchyroll

Fans have been waiting for the first installment in the final trilogy of films ending the Demon Slayer anime franchise, and now in the US and many other regions, it’s nearly here. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arrives this weekend, and reviews are already coming in for it. So far, they’re perfect.

As it stands, with a handful of reviews in, critical positivity has resulted in a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. That’s as good as you can hope for, but before people say that there aren’t enough critics in to say this is going to be closer to accurate, I will point you toward the last big theatrical Demon Slayer release, Mugen Train, which ended up with a certified fresh 98% from critics and a stunning 99% from fans.

Infinity Castle is the first in what has become a trilogy of films rather than more seasons of the show, which will cover the anime’s final arc. Early reports say that it will take a while to finish, with Part 2 possibly out in 2027 and Part 3 in 2029. That’s not all that shocking, given how long animation takes in this day and age, but it’s still an extremely long wait for what will effectively be 4-5 episodes put together.

What’s going on in the Infinity Castle arc? Here’s the synopsis:

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Ufotable

Between the 11-12th, Infinity Castle releases in Brazil, Mexico, the UAE, India, South Africa, the UK and Canada, in addition to the US, as opposed to Japan who already saw it way early on July 18, where it set a huge number of box office records, most of those records previously set by Mugen Train. The movie has already made $67 million worldwide already despite not releasing in a number of huge regions. Mugen Train made $486 million worldwide, which no doubt led to the decision that perhaps a trilogy of films rather than more episodes would be the more profitable way forward.

So, we’ll all find out how it goes this weekend, but I cannot imagine it’s not going to be anything but amazing, given how the rest of the series and Mugen Train have gone.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/08/demon-slayer-infinity-castle-arrives-with-a-stunning-rotten-tomatoes-score/

