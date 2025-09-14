Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?

Scene from “Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Crunchyroll/©Koyoharu Gotoge _ SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

The anime feature Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — also known as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle — is new in theaters. When and where will it arrive on streaming?

Rated R, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened Friday in theaters nationwide. The official logline for the movie reads, “The Demon Slayer Corps are drawn into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira face terrifying Upper Rank demons in a desperate fight as the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji begins.”

The film is available in theaters in its original Japanese dialogue, as well as an English dub.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already a blockbuster hit internationally, having earned $316.2 million to date. The film looks to continue its success domestically this weekend, as Sony Pictures Entertinment projects the film will open at No. 1 with anywhere from $56 million in ticket sales from 3,315 North American theaters.

The film is also a big hit with Rotten Tomatoes critics, who give the film a 97% “fresh” rating. The film also earned a 99% “fresh” rating on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings.

When Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle comes to streaming, it will likely debut on Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Crunchyroll streaming platform.

Typically, it takes about four and a half to five months between the time Sony Pictures/Crunchyroll films open in theaters and the time they debut on the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

For example, Spy x Family Code: White opened in theaters domestically on April 19, 2024, and debuted on Crunchyroll about four and a half months later, on Sept. 5, 2024.

The studio’s anime hit Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump opened in theaters domestically on May 31, 2024, and didn’t arrive on Crunchyroll until exactly five months later, on Oct. 31, 2024.

If Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle follows the same pattern, the film could debut on Crunchyroll anytime between Jan. 29, 2026, and Feb. 12, 2026.

How Much Does A Crunchyroll Streaming Subscription Cost?

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Crunchyroll, like many streaming services, is subscription-based.

Crunchyroll, which specializes in anime content, has three different subscription tiers, all of which come with a free seven-day trial. The fan tier, which is ad-free and allows access to Crunchyroll’s library, is $7.99 per month.

The Mega-Fan tier, which costs $11.99 per month, is also ad-free, and allows streaming the platform’s content on up to four devices at a time, allows access to the Crunchyroll Game Vault and other premiums.

The Ultimate Fan Tier is $15.99 is ad-free and offers streaming on up to six devices at a time, allows for offline viewing, allows access to the Crunchyroll Game Vault including free games, as well as other premiums.

