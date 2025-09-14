Infinity Castle’ Sequel Release Dates

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 22:15
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle

Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is about to set records for the opening of an anime in the US, as it marches toward half a billion dollars at the global box office, besting its previous film entry, Mugen Train.

We know that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first film in a trilogy that is meant to end the entire series. Hopefully with a billion dollar box office haul between them, Ufotable imagines. But in terms of Part 2 and 3 of Infinity Castle, its upcoming sequels, as of now, it’s not great news on that front. Here’s why:

A few months back, it was reported by a source speaking to Anime Rave that the plan was to released Part 2 in 2027 and Part 3 in 2029, leading to a conclusion to the saga over ten years.

The problem? There have been zero additional reports confirming that since then. No insider sources, and Ufotable has not given any official indication of release dates or a release window, not wanting to commit to one for either film, unlike say, what Marvel or DC does with its far-out projects (which to be fair, are often delayed after release dates are given).

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle

Ufotable

Fans may say that since these movies are maybe five or so episodes put together in terms of length, that given how long it took to produce past seasons, it should easily make it out within that timeline, right? Not exactly. It may not be well-known, but Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle took 3.5 years to make, and production had already started back during the Swordsmith Village Arc. The reason being they were throwing everything humanly possible into making the animation the most insane it’s ever been for the beginning of its finale here, and fans seem to agree that’s true of the final product.

Two years between installments, based on that, seems ambitious. I doubt that it’s something like 3.5 years from today for each of the next two films, which would put as at a 2032 end date, but longer than two years? I’d say that’s a safe bet, and fans are going to have to deal with gaps they’ve rarely, if ever, seen from the series so far. And not for new seasons, but 2.5 hour movies. I would actually expect the grand finale, Part 3, to have the most work put into it in series history, so that could be even longer.

None of this is great news. Even the low end of not being able to end the series with these three movies for four more years is not what fans want to see. But the likelihood that it’s going to be longer? That’s going to be interminable.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/14/disappointing-news-about-demon-slayer-infinity-castle-sequel-release-dates/

