Infinity Castle’s Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Is Wild

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 01:14
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle

Ufotable

Finally, in the US and a number of other regions, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is here, and the Rotten Tomatoes scores it’s putting up are so far are out of this world.

Demon Slayer seasons and its last movie have always reviewed extremely well, but as it stands, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has not just a 95% critic score, but a literal 100% audience score, meaning everyone that’s rated it so far has liked it.

“Ah,” you say, “but there are not that many reviews in!” Well you’re never going to guess the Mugen Train audience score, which was a 99% with ten thousand reviews in. I do think it’s impossible to maintain a 100% with so many reviews coming in over time, but another 99% is not out of the question, as everything I’ve seen indicates that Infinity Castle may be better than Mugen Train. Once again, here’s the synopsis of the film:

Demon Slayer

Rotten Tomatoes

I’ve cited critics before, but turning to these highly positive audience scores, here are some of the things that viewers are saying about it:

“The visuals, the story telling, the emotions were all amazing! Was at the edge of my seat nearly throughout the whole movie. A must watch for Demon Slayer lovers.”

“This is easily one of the best anime movies Ive seen in a long time. The action sequences keep you on the edge of your seat, and the animation is nothing short of breathtaking. Beyond the visuals, the film delivers powerful emotional moments—true tear-jerkers—that stay with you long after the credits roll.”

“They added and changed just enough that it made fights better and added to the story! Amazing graphics, great ending spot, well-paced! 10/10”

You get the idea. The next question is how Infinity Castle will perform at the global box office compared to Mugen Train’s $486 million. With more regions added recently, and opening weekend not even really started yet many other places, Infinity Castle has already grossed $273 million worldwide, indicating we may be easily heading to a half a billion dollar haul. And keep in mind this is only the first in a trilogy of movies, and this may end up being one of the craziest achievements in anime history by the end.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/11/demon-slayer-infinity-castles-rotten-tomatoes-audience-score-is-wild/

