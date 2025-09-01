InFocus launches digital ventures strategy with Mythos Group to push into Blockchain, AI and Bitcoin

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/01 22:50
EPNS
PUSH$0.03581-0.05%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1287+0.78%

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InFocus Group Holdings Limited (ASX: IFG) (InFocus), a data analytics and software solutions company,  has unveiled InFocus Digital Ventures, a new unit dedicated to blockchain, digital assets, AI, and frontier technologies – backed by an AUD 10 million financing facility from Asia-Pacific digital asset powerhouse Mythos Group.

"InFocus Digital Ventures is where our existing product and services platform meets the future of digital assets," said Ken Tovich, CEO of InFocus. "With Mythos as a long-term partner, we now have the capital, the expertise, and the structure to launch ventures in blockchain, AI, and Bitcoin – and we're doing it in a way that is intended to be revenue accretive and strategically aligned from the start."

By the end of this week, InFocus will draw an initial AUD 2.5 million under the facility. Proceeds will be immediately invested into the Monochrome Bitcoin ETF (CBOE: IBTC), giving InFocus institutional-grade indirect exposure to Bitcoin while maintaining the ability to realise the investment in either cash or Bitcoin as strategic opportunities arise.

The full AUD 10 million convertible note issuance remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Mythos and other investors are subject to long-dated lockups of up to 360 days on any issued shares, a structure specifically designed to reinforce long-term alignment between Mythos and InFocus.

InFocus Digital Ventures will serve as the launchpad for projects that combine the InFocus' proven capabilities in AI, cybersecurity, and software development with a view to being a leading blockchain-enabled service provider.

For further information, please contact:

InFocus Group Holdings Limitede: [email protected]: +61 2 9174 5388

About InFocus Group Holdings Limited

InFocus Group Holdings Limited (IFG) is a data intelligence and software solutions company with proven expertise in data analytics as well as software and platform development. IFG has enterprise-scale capabilities across data analytics, business intelligence, software and platform development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and team augmentation.

About Mythos Group

Mythos Group is a multi-strategy digital asset holding company with a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The firm invests across the digital asset ecosystem - backing early-stage crypto startups while also directly participating in Bitcoin-backed corporate treasury strategies, PIPE transactions, and regulated crypto platforms.

By working with partners who have a deep understanding of local market dynamics, Mythos seeks to drive blockchain adoption by facilitating the flow of sidelined capital from traditional markets into the digital asset space.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs secured 99.99% support from participating wallets to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18995-4.30%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006152-9.72%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 23:46
Partager
Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

PumpFun recorded 1.3 million active traders in August 2025, yet users collectively lost $66 million.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 00:19
Partager
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

The post Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The growing trend is seeing early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors shifting their focus towards a new PayFi coin, with the expectation of another 100x gain. Moreover, given that the market has been sluggish lately, these investors argue that the set of attributes the coin exhibits indicates its readiness for a significant surge. However, the …
RealLink
REAL$0.05667-1.88%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005932-18.04%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056-3.61%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/02 00:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Sonic Labs DAO Approves $150M Sonic ETF Launch to Bridge Crypto with US Capital Market

XRP Price Displays Weakness As Analysts Fear $2 Drop – Meanwhile, LBRETT Momentum Is Soaring