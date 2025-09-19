Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 231K last week

Initial Jobless Claims fell to 231K the previous week.

Continuing Jobless Claims dropped to 1.920M.

According to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance went down to 231K for the week ending September 13. The latest print came in short of initial estimates (240K) and was lower than the previous week’s 264K (revised from 263K).

Additionally, the 4-week moving average decreased by 750, bringing it to 240K from the revised average of the previous week.

The report indicated a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.3%, with Continuing Jobless Claims shrinking by 7K to 1.920M for the week ending September 6.

Market reaction

The Greenback keeps the bid stance unchanged in the wake of the release, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) navigating the 97.20 region amid a knee-jerk in the risk-associated space and the mixed performance in US yields.