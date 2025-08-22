Injective, Republic partner to expand tokenized markets

Injective has teamed up with global investment platform Republic in a bid to expand tokenized private market investing and bring institutional-grade finance onchain. 

Summary

  • Republic Wallet now supports Injective assets.
  • A new launchpad will enable Injective-based projects to access Republic’s large investor network.
  • The partnership combines Republic’s tokenization expertise with Injective’s finance-focused blockchain to expand real-world asset markets.

The news, which was announced in a press release on Aug. 21, represents a new phase in Injective’s plan to integrate blockchain infrastructure with traditional assets.

Expanding tokenized investment access

Through the integration, Injective (INJ) now supports Republic Wallet, giving its 3 million members in 150 countries direct access to Injective-native assets. Additionally, a launchpad specifically designed for injectable-based projects will be created, giving institutions and startups direct access to Republic’s large network of accredited and retail investors.

Republic has built a strong reputation in the tokenization and private markets space, having helped over 3,000 ventures secure over $3 billion in funding. Among the more than two dozen unicorns in its portfolio are SpaceX, Robinhood, and Carta. 

Through its new partnership with Injective, Republic expands its previous role as a network validator into a deeper partnership to increase onchain fundraising and tokenized investment product accessibility.

Strengthening institutional adoption

As a FINRA-registered funding platform with regulatory approvals in the U.S., UK, EU, and Asia, Republic adds significant institutional weight to the Injective ecosystem.

The partnership combines Republic’s expertise in tokenization with Injective’s purpose-built blockchain for finance, which already supports real-world asset markets such as tokenized Nvidia chips, equities, and structured products.

The tokenization market is expected to be worth $50 billion by the end of the year, up from its current valuation of $35 billion. With the support of Injective’s high-performance infrastructure and Republic’s compliance framework, the integration is expected to accelerate the co-development of new tokenized products.

Recent achievements, such as the launch of the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury with tokenized ETH exposure, markets for Nvidia’s H100 chips, and other equity-linked products, demonstrate Injective’s expanding role in bridging traditional finance and DeFi. With Republic’s support, Injective is positioning itself as a major player in democratizing blockchain-based private investment opportunities.

Source: https://crypto.news/injective-republic-on-chain-private-market-2025/

