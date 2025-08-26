Inside Go Channels: Buffers, Locks, and the Runtime Memory Model

Go channels are one of the language's signature features. They provide a structured way for goroutines to communicate and coordinate. Instead of manually sharing memory and managing locks, channels let goroutines send and receive values directly, ensuring that data is transferred correctly and synchronization is handled automatically.
But what really happens when we write something like:
ch := make(chan int) go func() { ch <- 42 }() value := <-ch
Under the hood, channels are not magic. They are a carefully engineered data structure in the Go runtime, combining a ring buffer, wait queues, and integration with the scheduler.
In this post, we'll explore the internals: how channels are represented, how send and receive operations work, what happens when you close a channel, how
select interacts with channels, and how the scheduler and memory model come into play.
Go didn't invent the concept of channels. They are inspired by Communicating Sequential Processes (CSP), introduced by Tony Hoare in 1978. The core idea: processes don't share memory directly, they communicate by passing messages.
Other influences include:
The channel primitive embodies the CSP principle that underpins Go's concurrency philosophy: don't communicate by sharing memory; share memory by communicating.
In contrast to Java's
BlockingQueue or pthreads condition variables, Go chose to make channels built into the language, with first-class syntax and tight runtime integration. This allows channels to express communication patterns naturally while remaining safe and type-checked.
hchan: Memory Layout & Implementation Details
Every channel created with
make(chan T, N) is represented internally by an
hchan struct. Here's a simplified view:
type hchan struct { qcount uint // number of elements in the buffer dataqsiz uint // buffer capacity buf unsafe.Pointer // circular buffer for elements elemsize uint16 // size of each element closed uint32 // is channel closed? sendx uint32 // send index into buffer recvx uint32 // receive index into buffer recvq waitq // waiting receivers sendq waitq // waiting senders lock mutex }
\ Fields Breakdown:
buf as a circular array.
sendx and
recvx wrap around modulo buffer size.
recvq and
sendq are linked lists of blocked goroutines, each represented as a
sudog in the runtime. We'll briefly touch on
sudog in the next section.
The memory layout is designed for fast common paths:
sendx,
recvx, and
qcount allow the runtime to quickly determine whether a send/receive can proceed immediately.
hchan is allocated on the heap. That means it's managed by Go's garbage collector just like slices, maps, or other heap objects. When there are no references to a channel, the
hchan header and its associated buffer become eligible for collection.
Concurrency control is provided by the embedded lock (
hchan.lock). Internally, Go uses a spin–mutex hybrid strategy for this lock: in the uncontended case, goroutines may briefly spin to acquire it, avoiding expensive context switches. Under contention, they fall back to a traditional mutex with queuing. This design reduces overhead for high-frequency channel operations while still handling contention robustly.
Together, these details make
hchan both lightweight enough for everyday concurrency and sophisticated enough to handle thousands of goroutines hammering the same channel under load.
sudog in the Go Runtime
A
sudog ("suspended goroutine") is an internal runtime structure that represents a goroutine waiting on a channel operation.
The naming comes from old Plan 9/Alef/Inferno runtime code, which influenced Go's runtime. In that lineage, su stood for synchronous, so
sudog means something closer to synchronous goroutine record.
When a goroutine tries to send or receive on a channel and can't proceed immediately (because there's no matching receiver/sender):
sudog is put into the channel's wait queue (a linked list for senders and another for receivers).
sudog is popped off the queue, and the corresponding goroutine is woken up.
From the Go runtime source (
runtime/runtime2.go), a
sudog holds:
*g) that's blocked.
elem) for the value being sent/received.
sudog in the wait queue.
In simplified pseudocode:
type sudog struct { g *g // the waiting goroutine elem unsafe.Pointer // value being sent/received c *hchan // channel this sudog is tied to next *sudog // linked-list pointer prev *sudog // ... other bookkeeping }
So the
sudog is the "ticket" that says:
sudog
ch <- x or
<-ch.
hchan).
Because the runtime needs extra context: not only which goroutine is waiting, but also what it's doing (sending or receiving, which channel, which value pointer, which select case). The
sudog bundles all of that into a single structure.
A key detail is that
sudogs are pooled and reused by the runtime. This reduces garbage collector pressure, since channel-heavy programs (like servers handling thousands of goroutines) would otherwise generate massive amounts of short-lived allocations every time a goroutine blocks.
Another subtlety: a single goroutine can be represented by multiple
sudogs at once. This happens in a select statement, where the same goroutine is registered as waiting on several channels simultaneously. When one case succeeds, the runtime cancels the others and recycles those extra
sudogs.
Channel operations have a multi-step journey that ensures correctness under concurrency. Let's break down both sending and receiving:
ch <- v)
1. Acquire lock
2. Check waiting receivers
recvq, the runtime can immediately copy the value to the receiver's stack.
3. Check buffer availability (for buffered channels)
buf[sendx].
sendx (modulo buffer size).
qcount.
4. Block if necessary
sudog structure representing the current goroutine and its value.
sendq.
select wakeup), the goroutine is unparked.
5. Edge cases
x := <-ch)
1. Acquire lock
2. Check waiting senders
sendq:
3. Check buffer content
buf[recvx].
recvx.
qcount.
4. Check closed channel
5. Block if necessary
sudog representing the receiver.
recvq.
6. Edge cases
chansend /
chanrecv
func chansend(c *hchan, val T) { lock(c) if receiver := dequeue(c.recvq); receiver != nil { copy(val, receiver.stackslot) ready(receiver) unlock(c) return } if c.qcount < c.dataqsiz { c.buf[c.sendx] = val c.sendx = (c.sendx + 1) % c.dataqsiz c.qcount++ unlock(c) return } enqueue(c.sendq, currentGoroutine, val) park() unlock(c) } func chanrecv(c *hchan) (val T, ok bool) { lock(c) if sender := dequeue(c.sendq); sender != nil { val = sender.val ready(sender) unlock(c) return val, true } if c.qcount > 0 { val = c.buf[c.recvx] c.recvx = (c.recvx + 1) % c.dataqsiz c.qcount-- unlock(c) return val, true } if c.closed != 0 { unlock(c) return zeroValue(T), false } enqueue(c.recvq, currentGoroutine) park() unlock(c) return }
An important optimization in Go's channel implementation is how values are copied:
This is part of why unbuffered channels are sometimes faster than buffered ones under low contention: fewer memory touches and no extra buffer indirection.
It also explains why channels can safely transfer values without data races: because the handoff is done via controlled stack or buffer copies managed by the runtime, not by exposing shared mutable memory.
Closing a channel is more complex than it seems due to multiple goroutines potentially waiting to send or receive.
1. Acquire lock
2. Set
closed flag
3. Wake all receivers
recvq is unparked.
4. Wake all senders
sendq is unparked.
5. Edge Cases / Race Conditions
closed flag and panics.
6. Notes on fairness
select Internals
The
select statement in Go allows a goroutine to wait on multiple channel operations simultaneously. Its power comes from combining non-determinism (randomized choice when multiple channels are ready) with safety (proper synchronization and fairness). Internally,
select is implemented using structures and algorithms in the runtime that ensure correct behavior even under high contention.
select Works
1. Compile-time representation: each case in a select statement is represented at runtime as an
scase struct. It contains:
hchan) involved.
2. Randomized selection: when multiple cases are ready, Go runtime picks one pseudo-randomly to avoid starvation. This ensures that a channel that’s always ready does not permanently dominate other channels.
3. Blocking behavior
select immediately executes one of them and proceeds.
default, the goroutine is enqueued on all involved channels and parked.
default case exists, the runtime executes it immediately, bypassing blocking.
4. Queue management: each channel's
sendq or
recvq may contain multiple goroutines waiting from various select statements.
select cases are waiting to ensure that when a channel becomes ready, only one waiting goroutine per channel is woken and chosen correctly.
5. Wakeup and execution: when a channel in the select becomes ready:
Scenario 1: Multiple ready channels
select { case ch1 <- 42: fmt.Println("Sent to ch1") case ch2 <- 43: fmt.Println("Sent to ch2") }
ch1 and
ch2 have space, the runtime randomly picks one.
Scenario 2: No ready channels, with default
select { case val := <-ch1: fmt.Println("Received", val) default: fmt.Println("No channel ready") }
default branch executes immediately.
Scenario 3: No ready channels, no default
select { case val := <-ch1: fmt.Println("Received", val) case val := <-ch2: fmt.Println("Received", val) }
ch1 and
ch2 receive queues.
select
Channels that are closed have special behavior in
select:
recover in higher-level patterns.
select.
default exists, execute it.
One of the most important - yet often overlooked - aspects of Go channels is how they fit into the Go memory model. At first glance, channels might seem like simple FIFO queues, but they are also synchronization points that define happens-before relationships between goroutines.
The Go memory model states:
This is crucial, because it means that data sent over a channel is fully visible to the receiving goroutine by the time it executes the receive. You don't need extra memory barriers,
sync/atomic, or mutexes to establish visibility when you use channels correctly.
done := make(chan struct{}) var shared int go func() { shared = 42 done <- struct{}{} // send happens-before the receive }() <-done // receive completes here fmt.Println(shared) // guaranteed to print 42
In this example, the assignment to
shared is guaranteed to be observed by the main goroutine. The send/receive pair forms the synchronization boundary.
For buffered channels, the happens-before guarantee applies to the value being sent but not to unrelated memory writes that occur before or after. This distinction can be subtle:
ch := make(chan int, 1) x := 0 go func() { x = 99 ch <- 1 }() <-ch fmt.Println(x) // guaranteed to see 99
Here, because the write to
x occurs before the send, and the send happens-before the receive, the main goroutine is guaranteed to see
x = 99.
But if you reverse the order, things get trickier:
ch := make(chan int, 1) x := 0 go func() { ch <- 1 x = 99 }() <-ch fmt.Println(x) // NOT guaranteed to see 99
Why? Because the assignment to
x occurs after the send. The only synchronization point is the send→receive pair, and nothing orders the
x = 99 relative to the main goroutine's read of
x.
Closing a channel introduces its own happens-before rule:
A close on a channel happens before a receive that returns the zero value because of the close. This means you can safely use a closed channel as a broadcast signal:
done := make(chan struct{})
go func() { // do some work close(done) // happens-before all receivers unblocking }()
<-done // guaranteed to observe effects before close
But the guarantee only applies to memory writes that happen before the
close. Anything after
close(done) is unordered relative to the receivers.
Note that in idiomatic Go, closing a channel is relatively rare. Most programs simply let goroutines stop sending and rely on garbage collection. Channels are usually closed only for broadcast or completion signals, for example to indicate that no more work will be sent to multiple receivers. This pattern is common in fan-out/fan-in pipelines, worker pools, or signaling done conditions.
Attempting to send on a closed channel triggers a runtime panic immediately. This is Go’s way of preventing silent corruption or unexpected behavior:
ch := make(chan int) close(ch) // channel is now closed go func() { ch <- 42 // panic: send on closed channel }()
Receivers, on the other hand, are safe: a receive from a closed channel returns the zero value of the channel type:
x, ok := <-ch // ok == false, x is zero value (0 for int)
Why this matters:
Go's channels are not just clever data structures - they're tightly woven into the runtime scheduler. This integration is what makes blocking channel operations feel natural and efficient.
Go's scheduler uses three main entities:
When a goroutine tries to send or receive on a channel and the operation cannot proceed immediately:
The goroutine is parked (put to sleep).
It's removed from the P's run queue.
A record of what it was waiting for is stored in the channel's
sudog queue (a lightweight runtime structure that ties a goroutine to a channel operation).
The scheduler then picks another runnable G to execute on that P.
When the channel operation can proceed (e.g., another goroutine performs the corresponding send/receive), the parked goroutine is unblocked and can continue execution. This makes channel operations fully cooperative with the scheduler—there is no busy waiting.
ch := make(chan int)
go func() { fmt.Println(<-ch) // blocks, goroutine parked }()
// main goroutine keeps running until it sends ch <- 42
Here the anonymous goroutine is descheduled the moment it blocks on <-ch. The main goroutine keeps running until it eventually sends. At that point, the runtime wakes the parked goroutine, puts it back on a run queue, and resumes execution.
When a channel operation becomes possible (e.g., a send finds a waiting receiver, or a receive finds a waiting sender):
sudog from the channel queue.
Go's channel implementation enforces FIFO queues for waiting senders and receivers. This provides fairness - goroutines blocked earlier get served first.
But fairness interacts with the scheduler:
Because channels are scheduler-aware, blocking operations are relatively cheap compared to traditional system calls. Parking/unparking a goroutine only requires:
Go channels are deceptively simple. From the outside, they look like
<- and
ch <- v. Underneath lies a sophisticated orchestration of buffers, queues, parked goroutines, and scheduler hooks. Every pipeline, worker pool, or fan-in/fan-out pattern leverages this machinery to safely and efficiently move data between goroutines.
As Go evolves, channels remain central to its concurrency model, so understanding their internals gives you the intuition to use them effectively - and the caution to avoid misuse in high-contention scenarios.
