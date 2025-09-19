Inside the 3 Best Meme Coins to Buy This Week and none is Dogecoin

SPONSORED POST*

The meme coin market is buzzing again, but it’s not the usual suspects leading the charge this time. While Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe Coin have long dominated headlines, new contenders are rising fast with stronger communities, better utility, and bigger upside potential. For investors scanning the best meme coins to buy this week, three names stand out: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Pump.fun (PUMP), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU).

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Layer-2 Power Play

Little Pepe has exploded onto the scene as a Layer-2 chain dedicated to meme culture, offering ultra-low fees, lightning-fast transactions, and a fair launch environment for meme tokens. Unlike legacy meme coins, which often lack infrastructure, Little Pepe is building the rails for the entire meme economy. Its presale has already raised over $25.1 million, with over 15.6 billion tokens sold and price surging from $0.001 at launch to $0.0021 in Stage 12. That traction alone makes LILPEPE one of the best meme coins to buy this week. Community growth is another catalyst. From its $777K giveaway to a massive 15 ETH Mega Giveaway, Little Pepe is turning its presale into a global movement. The buzz on X (Twitter) and Telegram reflects retail FOMO at scale. LILPEPE has two major CEX listings locked in for its official launch. That liquidity event and its meme launchpad utility give analysts confidence in near-term targets of $0.40 and long-term goals of $2 by 2026. Little Pepe isn’t just a meme coin; it’s the meme chain. And that’s why it tops the list of best meme coins to buy this week.

Pump.fun (PUMP): Riding the Launchpad Hype

Pump.fun is carving out its niche as a meme launchpad token. Over the past week, PUMP has surged over 40%, reaching $0.0056. Its strength comes from a negative correlation with Bitcoin, insulating it from BTC’s sluggish moves and giving it room to rally when the rest of the market stalls.

Traders are watching the $0.0049 resistance closely. A clean breakout could open the path toward $0.0056, a solid near-term upside. With daily volumes spiking and investors rotating into smaller caps, PUMP’s price momentum feels far from finished. While risks remain if investors take profits too early, its current structure indicates continued bullishness. For speculative traders seeking fast-moving tokens, PUMP ranks high among the best meme coins to buy this week.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): NFT Narrative Meets Meme Energy

Pudgy Penguins has staged an impressive rebound, climbing 4% in 24 hours and breaking out of its falling wedge pattern. With support above the $0.033–$0.034 zone, analysts see momentum in the $0.1–$0.50 range.

PENGU Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Beyond charts, PENGU has cultural firepower. As an NFT brand turned meme coin, it blends Web3’s two strongest communities. Influential voices like CryptoKaleo call it undervalued compared to other meme assets, framing current levels as long-term accumulation opportunities. Excitement has reached new highs with the announcement of a PENGU ETF launching in October, a first-of-its-kind moment for an NFT-inspired token. This could add serious liquidity and visibility, setting PENGU apart in a crowded field. With technicals, narrative, and community all aligning, PENGU is one of the best meme coins to buy this week.

Why DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE Are Falling Behind

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe Coin remain household names, but their best days may be behind them. DOGE has stalled below $0.28 without new utility or sustainable catalysts. SHIB’s much-hyped Shibarium has failed to deliver meaningful burn or adoption. And PEPE, despite its explosive debut, now faces stagnation as newer meme coins outpace it in innovation and community traction. Meanwhile, Little Pepe, Pump.fun, and Pudgy Penguins leverage fresh narratives, Layer-2 utility, launchpad culture, and NFT crossover appeal. These dynamics give them the momentum that the older giants simply can’t match in 2025. For investors looking beyond the fading hype, these three represent the best meme coins to buy this week, and potentially the tokens that will define the next era of meme-driven crypto growth.

