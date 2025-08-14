Insider: Crypto wallet MetaMask may release details of stablecoin mUSD this week

PANews reported on August 14 that according to CoinDesk, people familiar with the matter revealed that MetaMask is likely to announce details of its stablecoin mUSD, which is pegged to the US dollar, soon (possibly as early as this week). The stablecoin mUSD was previously disclosed in a pre-released governance proposal, which was quickly deleted last week. MetaMask said it has more than 30 million monthly active users and is currently issuing its stablecoin with the help of Bridge. Bridge is a company that helps companies integrate stablecoin payment channels. It was acquired by fintech giant Stripe earlier this year and is committed to helping companies integrate stablecoin payment channels and the stablecoin issuance protocol M^0. The person familiar with the matter said that in addition to working closely with Bridge on the mUSD stablecoin, MetaMask has also sought the help of traditional financial alternative asset management company Blackstone Group to provide custody and fund management services for its tokens.