Insider Trading Suspicions Mount As Crypto Treasuries Balloon – Report

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/29 21:00
GAINS
GAINS$0.02696-2.60%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05666-0.80%
RedStone
RED$0.4176-1.50%

Companies that buy crypto are seeing big stock moves — and some of those moves happened before the news.

A report by Fortune has disclosed that several firms which announced large purchases of cryptocurrency also saw sharp stock gains in the days just before their public announcements.

That timing has raised red flags for traders, regulators and investors who say those price jumps look like classic front-running — trading on material non-public information.

Suspicious Preannouncement Jumps

According to the report, MEI Pharma’s stock nearly doubled just before it revealed a $100 million purchase of Litecoin.

SharpLink’s shares rose from $3 to $6 in the three trading days before announcing it would add $425 million in Ethereum to its balance sheet.

Mill City Ventures’ stock more than tripled in the two days before it announced a crypto-related fundraise. No new SEC filings, press releases or social chatter were linked to those moves. So the pattern is hard to ignore.

On Crypto, Roadshows & Information Leakage

Based on the report, a common thread appears to be the roadshow — the private meetings where companies pitch deals to selected investors before an announcement.

Roadshows can put many people in a position to hear sensitive plans. When those meetings line up with suspicious stock pops, researchers and executives say information leakage is the likely cause.

Some analysts have likened the behavior to the same sort of insider trading that often shows up around takeover attempts. One academic study even found that many illegal insider trading cases are tied to takeover news that leaks before it is made public.

What The Law Says

US law bans trading on material non-public information. That ban covers company insiders and anyone else who was “wall-crossed” — that is, given confidential details under the condition they keep it private.

Proving who traded on the tip is not always easy, and identifying the specific source of a leak can be complex. But sharp, unexplained price moves right before an announcement often line up with behavior regulators investigate.

Companies Try New Steps

Some firms are taking steps to tighten the window when information might leak. CEA Industries and Verb Technology have changed roadshow tactics.

Instead of giving out a ticker right away, they wait until after market close on a Friday and then make the public announcement on Monday.

That shortens the time anyone has to trade on inside information. It is a practical fix, even if it cannot stop all leaks.

What Investors Should Watch

Short-term spikes without public news deserve caution. Sudden moves that line up with later big corporate actions can mean insiders had a heads-up.

Retail traders who jump into these stocks risk being burned if the market corrects after the announcement or if regulators later intervene.

Transparency and clearer controls on preannouncement briefings are being called for by market watchers who want a fairer playing field.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from TradingView

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,310.91-4.53%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 10:34
Partager
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.066446+3.50%
Solana
SOL$203.64-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,323.83-3.94%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Partager
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005049-6.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).