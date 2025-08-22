Insiders Cash In Millions as Rapper Ye ‘Apparently’ Issues Solana-Based YZY Token

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 04:09
RealLink
REAL$0.05089-2.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.416-5.48%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.1-4.06%
Capverse
CAP$0.0654+2.37%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01346-5.07%
YZY
YZY$0.859+71.80%

YZY Money, a Solana-based memecoin linked to Ye (formerly Kanye West), debuted earlier on Thursday with blistering gains and an equally sharp controversy.

Ye’s X account posted about the token in early Asian hours on Thursday, raising immediate concerns about it being a compromised account. It later posted a video showing Ye talking about and confirming the issuance (it is unclear if it is the real Ye or an AI generation).

(CoinDesk Data)

(CoinDesk Data)

The token briefly touched $3.16 in early trading — a surge of nearly 6,800% from its issue price — with some trackers claiming it briefly commanded a $3 billion market cap.

Behind the frenzy supposedly sits the broader YZY ecosystem, which Ye’s team has pitched as including a YZY token, a Ye Pay processor for transactions, and a YZY Card for global spending of YZY and USDC.

YZY’s structure was first revealed by CoinDesk in February, which reported that 70% of supply would go directly to Ye personally, with 10% for liquidity and 20% for public sale.

At the time, insiders said Ye had initially demanded an 80% stake — the same allocation structure tied to Donald Trump’s TRUMP token — before being negotiated down. The project has also carried heavy baggage from the start. Ye had previously declared that “coins prey on the fans with hype” before backtracking and approving YZY.

Sources told CoinDesk the token was meant to mimic TRUMP’s success, even as Argentina was roiled by a similar scandal when President Javier Milei’s endorsed LIBRA coin collapsed as a pump-and-dump.

Critics flagged then — and now — that such insider-heavy distributions tilt risk squarely toward retail buyers, especially when paired with a single-sided liquidity pool.

The token distribution shows 20% allocated to the public, 10% to liquidity, and 70% to Yeezy Investments LLC, locked for 24 months under a structured vesting arrangement via Jupiter Lock.

To prevent bot-driven manipulation, 25 contract addresses were initially deployed, with only one randomly selected as the official token. That 1-in-25 anti-sniping setup was billed as a fairer launch — but on-chain data suggests insiders still had advance access.

Analytics account Lookonchain identified wallet 6MNWV8 as knowing the contract address in advance. The wallet even attempted to buy YZY before launch. Once live, it spent 450,611 USDC to acquire 1.29 million tokens at roughly $0.35 each. It later sold 1.04 million YZY for 1.39 million USDC, leaving 249,907 tokens worth about $600,000 — booking a profit of more than $1.5 million.

“Insider wallet 6MNWV8 knew the contract address in advance and even tried buying yesterday,” Lookonchain wrote on X.

OnChain Lens flagged an even larger whale who invested 12,170 SOL (about $2.28 million) for 2.67 million YZY. Current holdings are valued at $8.29 million — an unrealized gain of about $6 million.

Only YZY tokens were seeded into the liquidity pool, without pairing against USDC. That single-sided setup allows developers or large holders to add and remove liquidity in ways that effectively let them cash out, a structure similar to the controversial LIBRA token.

“Only $YZY was added to the liquidity pool with no $USDC. Dev may sell $YZY by adding/removing liquidity, similar to $LIBRA,” Lookonchain noted.

The hype and quick gains show how much speculation still drives Solana’s memecoins.

Meanwhile, YZY has already slipped to nearly $1, with some early buyers taking heavy hits.

On-chain data shows wallet 6ZFnRH spent 1.55 million USDC to buy 996,453 YZY at $1.56, only to sell at $1.06 for 1.05 million USDC — booking a loss of nearly $500,000 in under two hours.

Read more: Ye, Self-Proclaimed ‘Nazi’ Who Said ‘Coins Prey on Fans,’ Plans YZY Token

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/21/insiders-cash-in-millions-as-ye-formerly-kanye-west-apparently-issues-yzy-token

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000383-2.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1177-2.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Partager
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.01455-21.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274-2.37%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Partager
One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

CaptainAltcoin’s YouTube channel has released another important video, this time digging into one of the slickest scams in crypto today. In the video, we show how a single click cost a trader over a million dollars in wrapped Bitcoin – and why protecting your wallet has never been more important. In crypto, your wallet is
Bitcoin
BTC$112,514.45-1.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10084-2.96%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000844-28.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS