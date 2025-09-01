Insights into Crypto Forensics: Adrian Morris on Chainalysis and Asset Recovery



Zach Anderson



Adrian Morris on Chainalysis and Crypto Investigations

Adrian Morris, Associate Director of Insolvency & Asset Recovery at Grant Thornton, recently shared his experiences and insights into the use of Chainalysis in crypto investigations. According to a blog post by Chainalysis, Morris highlighted the importance of understanding on-chain analysis, particularly the challenge of tracing transactions through exchanges, which often require disclosure to proceed.

The Complex Dynamics of Money and Trust

Morris emphasized a shift in perception regarding money and trust, noting that once funds are deposited into banks or exchanges, they essentially become assets of those institutions. This realization underscores the growing popularity of self-custody wallets, especially in regions where individuals are wary of state interventions.

Challenges in Crypto and Gaming

Morris recounted the unexpected complexities of linking crypto transactions to in-game transactions, an area that has become increasingly relevant as online gaming grows. Crypto’s borderless nature makes it a preferred method for transactions within virtual worlds, a trend that is likely to expand.

Public and Private Sector Collaboration

Morris discussed the need for better collaboration between public and private sectors in tackling economic crimes. He acknowledged existing partnerships but pointed out that many remain transactional. At Grant Thornton, efforts are being made to enhance these partnerships, especially in managing assets during liquidations and reimbursing creditors.

Industry Events and Knowledge Sharing

Events like Links play a crucial role in fostering public-private collaboration, offering platforms for sharing positive crypto news and facilitating discussions under Chatham House Rule-type environments. These gatherings provide opportunities for industry experts to exchange ideas and address common issues.

Future of Government-Industry Partnerships

Looking ahead, Morris sees potential for increased collaboration in tracking crypto transactions. With Chainalysis widely used across the industry, it provides a common framework for communication. Enhanced cooperation could lead to more effective tracing and recovery of illicit funds.

For more insights from Adrian Morris and his work with Chainalysis, visit the Chainalysis blog.Image source: Shutterstock



