Instagram Finally Launches Full iPad App with Reels as Default Experience

After years of iPhone-only optimization, Instagram has officially launched a dedicated iPad app worldwide.

Available on the App Store for devices running iPadOS 15.1 or later, the new app finally leverages the larger screen of Apple’s tablets, delivering a redesigned layout tailored for immersive browsing.

The launch introduces a fresh Reels-focused interface, putting short-form video at the center of the user experience. Stories are displayed at the top of the screen, and a vertical menu on the left side helps with navigation across sections.

For the first time, iPad users can enjoy a split view for messages and see comments alongside Reels rather than overlaid on top, enhancing interaction without obstructing video content.

Reels Take Center Stage

By making Reels the default screen, Instagram emphasizes its strategic pivot toward video content. Meta reports that Reels accounts for approximately 35-38% of user screen time, highlighting its importance for engagement and monetization.

The iPad’s expansive display provides an ideal environment for consuming Reels, offering users a more immersive video experience than previously possible on iPhones.

This move aligns with broader social media trends, where platforms such as TikTok and YouTube have demonstrated that video-first content drives higher user engagement and advertising revenue. Instagram’s Reels-first design on iPad reflects a deliberate effort to compete directly with TikTok’s short-form video dominance and capture Gen Z’s attention, a demographic critical for long-term platform growth.

Long-Awaited Update After Years of Delay

Instagram’s iPad app launch comes nearly 15 years after the platform first debuted, highlighting a common pattern among established social networks: features that don’t directly generate revenue are often deprioritized.

Internal Meta communications previously cited “lack of resources” as a reason for delaying iPad optimization, despite the company’s substantial technical capabilities.

The timing of this release also coincides with intensifying competitive pressure from TikTok. Meta’s leadership recognizes that prioritizing features like Reels on larger devices is essential to retaining engagement and ad revenue, demonstrating how external market forces often accelerate development decisions that were previously stagnant.

Social Media’s Shift Toward Entertainment

Instagram’s evolving iPad experience also reflects a broader transformation in social media. The platform has moved from being a space primarily for personal connections to an entertainment-first ecosystem.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has noted that only one in six Stories now originate from friends and family interactions. Instead, the majority of content focuses on discovery, entertainment, and short-form video, a trend influenced by TikTok’s rapid growth.

Mosseri has also highlighted Meta’s continued investment in AI-driven features to enhance Reels, improve content recommendations, and ensure safety across the platform.

While Instagram retains elements of its original social network functions, the iPad app’s design underscores the company’s commitment to competing in the high-stakes video engagement market.

