In the US, the crypto market continues to heat up, especially with XRP, fueled by news of ETF launches and institutional investors entering the market. However, a growing number of US XRP holders are realizing that relying solely on price increases is no longer sufficient to guarantee long-term returns. Rather than waiting for market fluctuations, [...] The post Instead of waiting for price increases, US XRP holders are depositing their XRP into Find Mining to earn $6,400 a day in passive income. appeared first on Blockonomi.In the US, the crypto market continues to heat up, especially with XRP, fueled by news of ETF launches and institutional investors entering the market. However, a growing number of US XRP holders are realizing that relying solely on price increases is no longer sufficient to guarantee long-term returns. Rather than waiting for market fluctuations, [...] The post Instead of waiting for price increases, US XRP holders are depositing their XRP into Find Mining to earn $6,400 a day in passive income. appeared first on Blockonomi.

Instead of waiting for price increases, US XRP holders are depositing their XRP into Find Mining to earn $6,400 a day in passive income.

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/22 21:00
XRP
XRP$2.8603-3.81%

In the US, the crypto market continues to heat up, especially with XRP, fueled by news of ETF launches and institutional investors entering the market. However, a growing number of US XRP holders are realizing that relying solely on price increases is no longer sufficient to guarantee long-term returns. Rather than waiting for market fluctuations, they can convert their XRP holdings into a stable passive income of $6,400 per day through Find Mining

Why do US XRP holders choose Find Mining?

  • Compared to traditional trading models, Find Mining provides XRP holders with a more sustainable, low-risk channel for value growth.
  • Earn interest on holding: XRP itself cannot be directly mined, but users can deposit it on the platform through Find Mining and activate BTC or DOGE cloud mining contracts.
  • Stable cash flow: Daily earnings are settled in USD, and users can choose to withdraw them to USD or convert them to XRP in real time.
  • No need to wait for price fluctuations: Regardless of short-term XRP price fluctuations, users can earn stable passive returns every day.

Find Mining’s unique advantages

  • Compliance Operations: Find Mining was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the UK. It is registered and registered in multiple jurisdictions and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.
  • Global Scale: The platform has 135 large-scale renewable energy mining farms in 175 countries and has over 9.4 million real users.
  • Fund Security: Asset security is ensured through the use of hot and cold wallet separation, multi-signature encryption, McAfee® SECURE encryption, and DDoS protection.
  • Green Mining: Long-term partnerships with clean energy suppliers in Europe, North America, and Central Asia ensure compliance and environmental protection.
  • Transparent Revenue: Daily mining revenue is trackable, and operational reports are published regularly, subject to oversight by international auditing agencies.

Aydin Ibrahim, CEO of Find Mining, said:

“American investors are a significant force in the global crypto market. We hope they no longer have to rely on price fluctuations, but instead can achieve long-term asset appreciation and financial freedom through stable, transparent, and secure cloud mining contracts.”

How to get started?

For XRP holders in the United States, getting started with Find Mining is simple:

  1. Register: Visit the Find Mining website, sign up for free, and receive a $15 new user bonus.
  2. Deposit XRP: Activate a mining contract with as little as 35 XRP.
  3. Choose a contract: The platform offers a variety of contract packages to meet both short-term and long-term needs.
  4. One-click mining: No hardware or technical skills required, just click “Start Mining” to start mining automatically.
  5. Claim your earnings: Daily earnings are settled in real-time in USD and can be withdrawn or converted to XRP.

Summarize

With macro factors like the XRP ETF and expectations of interest rate cuts driving market sentiment, US investors are no longer limited to waiting for price increases. Through Find Mining, they can directly convert XRP into $6,400 in passive cash flow daily, growing their wealth in a compliant, secure, and transparent environment.

Now is the perfect time to take this step—sign up for Find Mining today and start earning income from your assets every day!

Official Website: https://findmining.com

Official App Download: https://findmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

The post Instead of waiting for price increases, US XRP holders are depositing their XRP into Find Mining to earn $6,400 a day in passive income. appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001174-4.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10099-4.71%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.906-6.43%
1
1$0.007167-37.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation