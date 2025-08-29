Institution: Service prices and tariffs drive up inflation concerns, while expectations of a Fed rate cut remain

PANews reported on August 29th that according to Jinshi, institutions commenting on the July US PCE data indicated rising service prices, potentially exacerbating market concerns about rising inflation, particularly as US President Trump's tariffs continue to feed through to various sectors of the economy. While Americans are currently maintaining their consumer appetite, the sustainability of this upward momentum remains uncertain given the dual pressures of rising prices and a weak job market. Following the release of the data, stock futures and US Treasury bonds narrowed their losses, while the US dollar remained strong. Traders still expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at its September meeting. In his speech at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium, Fed Chairman Powell cautiously opened the door to a rate cut next month due to growing risks in the job market, though he noted that the impact of tariffs on prices is "now clearly visible." However, policymakers will receive more data on inflation and the labor market before the meeting.

