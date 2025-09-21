Growing institutional adoption is the main drive behind Solana’s performance over the past month. $SOL is currently up 29.54% over the last 30 days and the momentum hasn’t died out yet. The token trades at $239 at the time of writing, after consolidating its position around the $240 threshold. This performance is the direct result […]Growing institutional adoption is the main drive behind Solana’s performance over the past month. $SOL is currently up 29.54% over the last 30 days and the momentum hasn’t died out yet. The token trades at $239 at the time of writing, after consolidating its position around the $240 threshold. This performance is the direct result […]

Institutional Adoption Drives Solana to New ATH, as Snorter Token’s $4M Presale Soars

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/21 21:12
Growing institutional adoption is the main drive behind Solana’s performance over the past month.

$SOL is currently up 29.54% over the last 30 days and the momentum hasn’t died out yet. The token trades at $239 at the time of writing, after consolidating its position around the $240 threshold.

This performance is the direct result of growing institutional buys from major companies like Forward Industries, which now holds over 6.8M $SOL, valued at over $1.65B.

The Solana frenzy realistically started in October, 2024, when $SOL started pumping until the beginning of February, 2025. The dip that followed took $SOL to $105.5 before the next rally ensued.

That’s where we are now, in a 6-month rally that saw $SOL trading close to $250 yesterday and it’s nowhere near over.

A successful breakout above $243 could kickstart the run for a new ATH, which is what will push the Snorter Token’s ($SNORT) presale to new heights.

Will We See a New Solana ATH in 2025?

Everything points at a coming ATH for $SOL in Q4, most likely in October. The main drive? The growing number of Solana treasuries taking a page out of Strategy’s playbook and hoarding $SOL in massive numbers.

For reference, Strategy is the largest Bitcoin holder in the world, with a $BTC treasury of 638,985 tokens, valued at $74B.

Forward Industries is the closest to replicate Strategy’s success with its massive Solana holdings, but it’s not the only one.

Galaxy Digital also bought 1.2M $SOL a week ago, as part of a 5-day buying spree which brought the company 6.5M $SOL, valued at $1.55B.

On a broader scale, Solana treasuries have soared over the past year, both in size and number. According to Strategic Solana Reserve, we have 17.045 $SOL, or 2.96% of the total supply, in reserves across 17 tracked institutions.

9.352M of them are already in staking pools.

$SOL trapped in Solana treasuries

And now we have Brera Holdings, which raised $300M through a private placement to fund its Solana Digital Asset Treasury, backed by Ark Invest and UAE investors.

The official press release also highlighted the main catalyst behind the growing investor confidence in the protocol:

—Brera Holdings, Official press release

The conclusion is clear: $SOL is clearly on track to a new ATH by the end of the year. Most importantly, it will happen sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, Snorter Token comes as another potential hit in 2025, given that the presale just passed the $4M mark.

How Snorter Token Makes Coin Sniping Easy and Rewarding

Snorter Token ($SNORT) runs the $4M presale that feeds Snorter Bot’s ecosystem. The Bot is the most elegant response to the main problems associated with coin hunting, like the high risk of scams and the lack of beginner-friendly accommodations.

Snorter Bot makes coin hunting safe with the help of its native scam detectors, which warn against suspicious projects like honeypots and rug pulls. This serves as an entry ticket for novice traders who avoid engaging with the crypto market out of fear of losing their funds.

The Bot is also very easy to use, creating even more incentive for beginners to join in. You only need to join the Telegram chat where the Bot operates, set it up according to your investment strategy, and watch it work its routine.

Snorter Bot’s main features

The Copy Trading feature also allows you to borrow other traders’ successful strategies if you don’t have one of your own.

The presale just reached $4M with a token price of $0.1051, which means this is the perfect time to invest. With Solana showing signs of an end-of-the-year bull, we expect the Snorter Token presale to see growing investor support.

Post-launch, our price prediction for $SNORT is $0.94 with a potential for $3.25 by the end of 2030. The price could go vastly higher with sufficient community support and mainstream adoption.

You can learn how to buy $SNORT right here. So do that, then visit Snorter Token’s official presale page to get your tokens today.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) before investing.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/institutional-adoption-drives-solana-to-new-ath-snorter-token-soars/

Partager des idées

