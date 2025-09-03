Institutional Ethereum reserves surge, Derive says Q4 has explosive potential

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to The Block, Derive founder Nick Forster stated that publicly traded companies increased their holdings by approximately 330,000 ETH last week, exceeding the 250,000 held by US spot Ethereum ETFs. Strategic reserve companies currently hold approximately 4% of the total ETH supply, while ETFs hold 5.5%. Derive estimates that institutions may hold a cumulative 6-10% of the supply by the end of the year. The short-term implied volatility of ETH options has fallen to 63%. BRN analysts note that some corporate increases in holdings may help hedge against ETF outflows. ETH is currently trading around $4,320, down approximately 6% this week.

