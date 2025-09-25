Institutional-grade liquidity vault startup RockSolid completes $2.8 million in Pre-Seed funding

PANews reported on September 25th that RockSolid, an institutional-grade liquidity vault startup, has secured $2.8 million in Pre-Seed funding led by Castle Island Ventures, with participation from Blockchain Builders Fund, GSR, Kindred Ventures, Rocket Pool, and the Stanford Blockchain Accelerator. The company also launched its first official rETH vault, integrated into Rocket Pool's front-end. The new funds will be used to expand its technical, operations, and marketing teams.
RockSolid's first product is a white-label, single-click rETH vault, directly integrated into the Rocket Pool staking application interface, providing holders with access to customized DeFi strategies. Nic Carter, founding partner of Castle Island Ventures, emphasized that this solution aims to lower the barrier to entry for institutional and community participation in DeFi. Currently, Rocket Pool is the third-largest decentralized staking protocol, with over $2.7 billion in locked value.